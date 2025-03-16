Mom`s Fatty Plate, Baby`s Fate: Liver Disease Begins Before Birth

Moms who eat a high-fat, high-sugar diet during pregnancy can set the stage for liver disease in their babies before birth.

A high-fat, high-sugar diet during pregnancy can cause liver stress in unborn babies, lasting into early childhood, reveals a new study.A new study published in the journalsheds light on changes to the fetus’s bile acid, which affects how liver disease develops and progresses ().Bile acids typically help with digestion and absorb dietary fats in the small intestine, but when they reach excessive levels, they become toxic and can damage the liver. While the mother can detoxify the acids, the fetus lacks that ability. Bile acids may re-circulate to the mother for detoxification, but if they don’t, they build up in the fetal liver, setting the stage for future problems.The findings suggest that early exposure to excess bile acids in the womb may be one important factor underlying the early development of, which affects up to 30% of youth.“It’s a huge public health concern, as we know mothers with obesity or those eating a poor diet can predispose the next generation to a risk for obesity, diabetes and other metabolic diseases beginning in the womb, thus completing a vicious cycle from mother to infant,” said Jed Friedman, Ph.D., associate vice provost for diabetes programs at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences and director of OU Health Harold Hamm Diabetes Center. Friedman was co-senior author of the study with Stephanie Wesolowski, Ph.D., of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.By the time the offspring studied were juveniles, they had liver damage, including increased amounts of a protein called collagen, which is linked to fibrosis (a build-up of scar tissue), and activated liver cells involved in fibrosis. The high-fat diet also led to changes in how some liver genes worked, particularly those related to bile acid processing. These changes persisted regardless of what the offspring ate after being weaned.In addition,“This study provides evidence that, influenced at least in part by a mother’s high-fat diet,” Friedman said. “The discovery of elevated bile acid levels in fetuses may provide insights into the early stages of MASLD and its progression before it worsens.By making healthy food choices, moms can help lower their child’s risk of developing metabolic diseases like MASLD later in life.”Source-University of Oklahoma