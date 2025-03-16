About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Mom's Fatty Plate, Baby's Fate: Liver Disease Begins Before Birth

by Adeline Dorcas on Mar 16 2025 11:57 PM

Moms who eat a high-fat, high-sugar diet during pregnancy can set the stage for liver disease in their babies before birth.

A high-fat, high-sugar diet during pregnancy can cause liver stress in unborn babies, lasting into early childhood, reveals a new study.
A new study published in the journal Liver International sheds light on changes to the fetus’s bile acid, which affects how liver disease develops and progresses (1 Trusted Source
Maternal Western Diet Programmes Bile Acid Dysregulation and Hepatic Fibrosis in Fetal and Juvenile Macaques

Go to source).


Mothers who were exposed to a high-fat diet alters bile acid regulation and promotes more rapid progression of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.
How Excess Bile Acids Put Babies at Risk

Bile acids typically help with digestion and absorb dietary fats in the small intestine, but when they reach excessive levels, they become toxic and can damage the liver. While the mother can detoxify the acids, the fetus lacks that ability. Bile acids may re-circulate to the mother for detoxification, but if they don’t, they build up in the fetal liver, setting the stage for future problems.


Early Liver Trouble: The Role of Bile Acids in MASLD

The findings suggest that early exposure to excess bile acids in the womb may be one important factor underlying the early development of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), which affects up to 30% of youth.


Mother’s Diet Shapes a Child’s Future Health

“It’s a huge public health concern, as we know mothers with obesity or those eating a poor diet can predispose the next generation to a risk for obesity, diabetes and other metabolic diseases beginning in the womb, thus completing a vicious cycle from mother to infant,” said Jed Friedman, Ph.D., associate vice provost for diabetes programs at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences and director of OU Health Harold Hamm Diabetes Center. Friedman was co-senior author of the study with Stephanie Wesolowski, Ph.D., of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

By the time the offspring studied were juveniles, they had liver damage, including increased amounts of a protein called collagen, which is linked to fibrosis (a build-up of scar tissue), and activated liver cells involved in fibrosis. The high-fat diet also led to changes in how some liver genes worked, particularly those related to bile acid processing. These changes persisted regardless of what the offspring ate after being weaned.

In addition, offspring whose mothers ate a high-fat diet had more bile duct cells (cells that drain bile from the liver), suggesting the liver was trying to compensate for damage.

“This study provides evidence that MASLD originates in the womb, influenced at least in part by a mother’s high-fat diet,” Friedman said. “The discovery of elevated bile acid levels in fetuses may provide insights into the early stages of MASLD and its progression before it worsens.


Eat Smart for Two: Protecting Baby from Metabolic Disease

A mother’s diet during pregnancy plays a powerful role in shaping her baby’s future health. By making healthy food choices, moms can help lower their child’s risk of developing metabolic diseases like MASLD later in life.”

References:
  1. Maternal Western Diet Programmes Bile Acid Dysregulation and Hepatic Fibrosis in Fetal and Juvenile Macaques - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/liv.16236)


Source-University of Oklahoma


