Molecules That Can Fight Off Viruses Have Been Discovered!

Virus-fighting molecules have been designed by researchers at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, that could help treat herpes and COVID-19, as published in the journal Pharmaceuticals.



Our bodies' very own virus-fighting machines are powered by antimicrobial peptides, which are among the most powerful biochemicals of the human immune system. For decades, researchers have wanted to leverage these peptides' natural virus-combat skills into new drug therapies.

But now, Barron and a team of scientists, including researchers at Berkeley Lab's Molecular Foundry, have created peptide-like molecules called "peptoids" that can inactivate viruses. The researchers believe that the technology could make possible an emerging category of antiviral drugs that could treat everything from herpes and COVID-19 to the common cold.



However additional research is required to commercially develop and test these peptoid-based antiviral drugs.



But peptides are vulnerable to enzymes that rapidly break them down in a way that robs them of their therapeutic properties.