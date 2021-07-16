by Karishma Abhishek on  July 16, 2021 at 11:56 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Molecules That Can Fight Off Viruses Have Been Discovered!
Virus-fighting molecules have been designed by researchers at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, that could help treat herpes and COVID-19, as published in the journal Pharmaceuticals.

Our bodies' very own virus-fighting machines are powered by antimicrobial peptides, which are among the most powerful biochemicals of the human immune system. For decades, researchers have wanted to leverage these peptides' natural virus-combat skills into new drug therapies.

But peptides are vulnerable to enzymes that rapidly break them down in a way that robs them of their therapeutic properties.


"Because of their vulnerability to enzymatic breakdown, peptides are not ideal drugs. They're expensive to produce, and yet they must be given in large doses because they disintegrate so quickly in the body," says Annelise Barron, an associate professor of bioengineering at Stanford School of Engineering.

But now, Barron and a team of scientists, including researchers at Berkeley Lab's Molecular Foundry, have created peptide-like molecules called "peptoids" that can inactivate viruses. The researchers believe that the technology could make possible an emerging category of antiviral drugs that could treat everything from herpes and COVID-19 to the common cold.

However additional research is required to commercially develop and test these peptoid-based antiviral drugs.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
New Class of Antiviral Drugs Could Come from DNA 'Scrunching'
Evidence of DNA 'scrunching' may one day lead to a new class of drugs against viruses, suggested a research team.
READ MORE
Antiviral Drugs for the Prevention and Treatment of Influenza
Use of neuraminidase inhibitors in the treatment and prevention of influenza can only be prescribed by the physicians, reveals a new study.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator