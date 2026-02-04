Molecular Glue Enters First Clinical Trial for Kidney Cancer

A San Diego biotech launches its first human trial of a molecular glue designed to destroy cancer cells by targeting harmful proteins in kidney cancer.

has now entered human testing for kidney cancer. ( ).A San Diego biotechnology company claims its molecular glue can, and that claim is now being tested in patients.After drawing worldwide attention from scientists and securing billions of dollars from major pharmaceutical companies, Neomorph announced on Tuesday that it has launched its first clinical trial. TheThe initial trial will administer the, the most prevalent form of kidney cancer. In San Diego County, about 500 people receive a kidney cancer diagnosis every year, which averages to more than one new case daily, according to the California Cancer Registry.Among individuals aged 65 and older, the rate is more than four times higher than the general population, with roughly 2,000 San Diego residents in this age group diagnosed with some form of kidney cancer each year.Unlike many cancer treatments, including chemotherapy, that can harm both healthy and cancerous cells, Neomorph’s molecular glue. It does this by tagging those proteins as “trash,” allowing enzymes to recognize and discard them.“It’s the dream of every discovery scientist to have a molecule that progresses into the clinic,” said Dr. Phil Chamberlain, chief executive officer and founder of Neomorph. Chamberlain is well known in the scientific community for his role in advancing molecular glue degraders.Inside the human body, proteins function as essential workers responsible for tasks such as. At any given moment, hundreds of thousands of proteins interact, sometimes binding together and sometimes passing without effect. Neomorph’s method seeks to influence these interactions as a way to treat solid tumors using molecular glue.“The incredible thing about glues is they have no respect for normal limits,” Chamberlain said, explaining that molecular glue can bind to different proteins and potentially draw in enzymes that initiate a destructive biological process.“The issue is that nobody knows exactly where they will and won’t work,” he added. That uncertainty is now being explored through Neomorph’s first clinical investigation.Chamberlain selected clear cell renal cell carcinoma as the initial target because it highlights the promise of the molecular glue approach. “There are lots of cases of it in the U.S., and most of the patients have a particular mutation. So it’s a large population, but it’s also a precision medicine,” he said.Neomorph is also, although Chamberlain did not specify which cancers may be addressed next.Large pharmaceutical companies showed confidence in Neomorph even before clinical testing began.Since its establishment in 2020, Neomorph has. Last year, the company entered into a, granting the option to license its molecular glue.In 2024,, followed by alater that same year.Neomorph’s business approach centers on collaborating with pharmaceutical companies to advance different disease areas while simultaneously developing its wholly owned pipeline, funded by its sole investor, Deerfield Management Co.“Protein degraders represent a groundbreaking advancement in the field of drug discovery, and at AbbVie, we are committed to advancing this technology forward,” said Steven Elmore, vice president of small molecule therapeutics and platform technologies at AbbVie.Other pharmaceutical companies that have not partnered with Neomorph are investing in their own molecular glue programs. Toward the end of last year,Chamberlain said results from the first clinical trial are expected within the next year. In the meantime, he is concentrating on expanding the company’s workforce, which currently includes 80 employees.“We’ll be expanding our team within the San Diego area,” Chamberlain said. “It’s a world-famous biotech hub, and so it’s really the chance to work in a beautiful location but also not compromise your career.” He added that Neomorph plans to hire for roles in development and discovery.“There’s wonderful talent in San Diego, and it’s usually not difficult to persuade people to move to San Diego, especially this time of year,” Chamberlain said.In conclusion, Neomorph’s entry into human testing marks a significant step for molecular glue technology, offering a targeted way to eliminate cancer-driving proteins while expanding innovation and growth within the biotech sector.Source-Medindia