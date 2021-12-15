Molecular Alterations In Leukemia May Foster Better Treatments

Changes in a specific type of protein (IL-7R) may lead to the initiation of leukemia subtype — acute lymphoblastic leukemia as per a study at the Instituto De Medicina Molecular, published in the journal Nature Communications.



Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is a type of aggressive cancer that affects lymphocytes (type of immune cells). It is common in children.

