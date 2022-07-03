Modifying Standard of Care for Stage III Melanoma

Advertisement

", says McCarter, a professor of surgical oncology at the CU School of Medicine.".For the study, Torphy, working with McCarter and the other researchers, looked at data on 90 patients who underwent sentinel lymph node biopsy (a procedure to determine if a skin melanoma has spread microscopically) only for stage III melanoma but did not undergo CLND.Of those patients, 56 received immunotherapy and 34 did not. Those who received immunotherapy had better rates of distant metastasis-free survival, meaning their cancer was less likely to come back.", McCarter says.".Forgoing CLND is part of a recent movement in cancer treatment known as de-escalation, giving patients only the surgery absolutely necessary to treat their immediate disease.It's especially important when it comes to lymph node surgery, McCarter says, as on top of the risks inherent to all surgeries, CLND has a 20% to 30% risk of permanent lymphedema, potentially harmful tissue swelling caused by an accumulation of protein-rich fluid that's usually drained through the body's lymphatic system.", McCarter says. "That's what we guessed was happening outside of definitive clinical trial evidence, and that's what we were able to show.We know that we often overtreat patients, and this fits in that paradigm of finding ways to de-escalate unnecessary therapies, which has been done in breast cancer and other cancers as well."The CU researchers hope the study begins to move the needle for cancer surgeons for whom CLND is still routine, despite the earlier studies showing that the additional surgery was not improving survival.", McCarter says. This study used real-world data from our stage III melanoma patients who were treated with immunotherapy without having a prior CLND.", McCarter continues.".Source: Medindia