Modest Drinking May Not be So Bad in Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Patients: Study

Font : A- A+



Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) was found to lower the risk of early death in patients with Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver disease. The results of this study are published in the journal of Hepatology.

Modest Drinking May Not be So Bad in Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Patients: Study



In a Hepatology study of patients with NAFLD, modest alcohol consumption was associated with a 36% decreased the risk of early death, while drinking 1.5 or more drinks per day was associated with a 45% increased risk, after adjustments.



‘Modest Alcohol consumption was associated with a 36% decreased risk of early death’

Read More.. "Although alcohol is a known liver toxin, the results of our study suggest a benefit from modest drinking in patients with a common form of liver disease called non-alcoholic fatty liver. However, the effects of alcohol on overall health and risk of death are complex and vary greatly with the amount of alcohol consumption and pre-existing medical conditions, so patients should discuss drinking alcohol with their doctors rather than assuming that the findings of any given study apply to them," said lead author Dr. Kaveh Hajifathalian, of Weill Cornell Medicine, New York-Presbyterian Hospital.



Source: Eurekalert In a Hepatology study of patients with NAFLD, modest alcohol consumption was associated with a 36% decreased the risk of early death, while drinking 1.5 or more drinks per day was associated with a 45% increased risk, after adjustments."Although alcohol is a known liver toxin, the results of our study suggest a benefit from modest drinking in patients with a common form of liver disease called non-alcoholic fatty liver. However, the effects of alcohol on overall health and risk of death are complex and vary greatly with the amount of alcohol consumption and pre-existing medical conditions, so patients should discuss drinking alcohol with their doctors rather than assuming that the findings of any given study apply to them," said lead author Dr. Kaveh Hajifathalian, of Weill Cornell Medicine, New York-Presbyterian Hospital.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: