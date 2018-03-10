medindia
Modest Drinking May Not be So Bad in Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Patients: Study

October 3, 2018
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) was found to lower the risk of early death in patients with Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver disease. The results of this study are published in the journal of Hepatology.
In a Hepatology study of patients with NAFLD, modest alcohol consumption was associated with a 36% decreased the risk of early death, while drinking 1.5 or more drinks per day was associated with a 45% increased risk, after adjustments.

"Although alcohol is a known liver toxin, the results of our study suggest a benefit from modest drinking in patients with a common form of liver disease called non-alcoholic fatty liver. However, the effects of alcohol on overall health and risk of death are complex and vary greatly with the amount of alcohol consumption and pre-existing medical conditions, so patients should discuss drinking alcohol with their doctors rather than assuming that the findings of any given study apply to them," said lead author Dr. Kaveh Hajifathalian, of Weill Cornell Medicine, New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Source: Eurekalert

