About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Approved

by Colleen Fleiss on March 19, 2022 at 9:10 PM
Font : A-A+

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Approved

The Moderna Spikevax (50 mcg) coronavirus vaccine in kids aged 6 to 11 years has been approved by Canada. Health Canada said in a statement that this is the second Covid-19 vaccine authorised in Canada for use in this younger age group, Xinhua news agency reported.

Previously Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine was approved for children 5 to 11 years old.

Advertisement


Health Canada said the vaccine was initially authorized for use in people 18 years of age and older on December 23, 2020, and subsequently authorized for children 12 to 17 years of age on August 27, 2021.

Clinical trial showed that the immune response in children 6 to 11 years of age was comparable to the immune response in people 18 to 25 years of age, supporting the vaccine efficacy in this younger age group. No serious adverse events were observed during the trial, Health Canada said.
Advertisement

Currently Health Canada has approved two Covid-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, for youth (12 to 17 years old) and six for adults (aged 18 and over), including AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Novavax and Medicago.

The plant-based Medicago is the first made-in-Canada vaccine, however according to a guidance document dated March 2, 2022 on the WHO website, it is listed as "not accepted" which means it could only be used in Canada.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Oral Health Day 2022 —
World Oral Health Day 2022 — "Be Proud of Your Mouth"
World Sleep Day 2022 —
World Sleep Day 2022 — "Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World"
Root Canal Treatment
Root Canal Treatment
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Height and Weight-Kids Vaccination for Children Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
All You Need to Know About Long Covid-19 in Kids
All You Need to Know About Long Covid-19 in Kids
Covid-19 has affected even kids, especially, children with higher BMI or obesity are at higher risk ...
COVID-19 in Kids: Over 5,000 Children Test COVID Positive In Meghalaya, 17 Die
COVID-19 in Kids: Over 5,000 Children Test COVID Positive In Meghalaya, 17 Die
In Meghalaya over 5000 children under 14 years of age have tested positive for COVID-19 and 17 of .....
Second Wave of Kids With MIS-C Had More Severe Illness Than First Wave: Study
Second Wave of Kids With MIS-C Had More Severe Illness Than First Wave: Study
In children, when compared to the first wave, the second wave of patients diagnosed with ......
Children Act as Spreads of COVID-19
Children Act as Spreads of COVID-19
Infants, children, and adolescents carry increased levels of live and replicating SARS-CoV-2, the .....
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)