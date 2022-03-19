Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Approved

The Moderna Spikevax (50 mcg) coronavirus vaccine in kids aged 6 to 11 years has been approved by Canada. Health Canada said in a statement that this is the second Covid-19 vaccine authorised in Canada for use in this younger age group, Xinhua news agency reported.
Previously Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine was approved for children 5 to 11 years old.
Health Canada said the vaccine was initially authorized for use in people 18 years of age and older on December 23, 2020, and subsequently authorized for children 12 to 17 years of age on August 27, 2021.
Currently Health Canada has approved two Covid-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, for youth (12 to 17 years old) and six for adults (aged 18 and over), including AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Novavax and Medicago.
The plant-based Medicago is the first made-in-Canada vaccine, however according to a guidance document dated March 2, 2022 on the WHO website, it is listed as "not accepted" which means it could only be used in Canada.
Source: IANS