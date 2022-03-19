Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Approved

Advertisement

Clinical trial showed that the immune response in children 6 to 11 years of age was comparable to the immune response in people 18 to 25 years of age, supporting the vaccine efficacy in this younger age group. No serious adverse events were observed during the trial, Health Canada said.Currently Health Canada has approved two Covid-19 vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, for youth (12 to 17 years old) and six for adults (aged 18 and over), including AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Novavax and Medicago.The plant-based Medicago is the first made-in-Canada vaccine, however according to a guidance document dated March 2, 2022 on the WHO website, it is listed as "not accepted" which means it could only be used in Canada.Source: IANS