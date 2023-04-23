About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccines Get Green Light for Second COVID-19 Booster

by Karishma Abhishek on April 23, 2023 at 12:54 PM
FDA has granted emergency approval for a second dose of the updated COVID-19 booster to older adults and those with weakened immune systems who received the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent mRNA vaccines.

Protecting the Vulnerable!

Those 65 and older can get a second dose of the updated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech booster at least four months following their initial bivalent dose, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the FDA.

Most people who are immunocompromised can get an additional updated booster dose at least two months following their last dose, according to the FDA.
Most unvaccinated individuals may receive a single dose of a bivalent vaccine, rather than multiple doses of the original monovalent mRNA vaccines.

The monovalent Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are no longer authorized for use in the US, said the FDA.

Source: IANS
