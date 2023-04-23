Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccines Get Green Light for Second COVID-19 Booster

FDA has granted emergency approval for a second dose of the updated COVID-19 booster to older adults and those with weakened immune systems who received the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent mRNA vaccines.

Listen to this news 0:00 / 0:00

Advertisement

‘Older adults and individuals with compromised immune systems who received the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent mRNA vaccines can now receive a second dose of the updated booster, as approved by the FDA.’



Protecting the Vulnerable! Those 65 and older can get a second dose of the updated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech booster at least four months following their initial bivalent dose, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the FDA.



additional updated booster dose at least two months following their last dose, according to the FDA.

Advertisement

Most unvaccinated individuals may receive a single dose of a bivalent vaccine, rather than multiple doses of the original monovalent



The monovalent Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are no longer authorized for use in the US, said the FDA.



Source: IANS Most people who are immunocompromised can get anfollowing their last dose, according to the FDA.Most unvaccinated individuals may receive arather than multiple doses of the original monovalent mRNA vaccines The monovalent Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines are no longer authorized for use in the US, said the FDA.Source: IANS Those 65 and older can get aat least four months following their initial bivalent dose, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the FDA.

Advertisement