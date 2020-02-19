medindia
Moderate Intensity Exercise can Improve Memory: Study

by Ramya Rachamanti on  February 19, 2020 at 8:02 PM Lifestyle News
Moderate intensity exercise like brisk walking, water aerobics or cycling can improve memory, according to a study which suggests that it is not necessary for people to carry out highly strenuous exercise to achieve improvements in long-term memory, as moderate exercise can have a more positive influence.
This study could be significant for supporting new approaches to preserve memory in older age, in particular the treatment of patients with memory deficiencies.

Furthermore, guidelines for memory enhancement through exercise could provide a boost for students in exam settings or even help people with daily tasks such as remembering the items on a shopping list.

Dr Amir-Homayoun Javadi and his research team at the University of Kent concluded these findings after investigating how varying intensities of exercise, or different types of rest, could directly affect participants' performances on a recognition memory test.

Dr Javadi said: 'Our research indicates that it is not necessary to overexert oneself in order to achieve observable cognitive improvements. If clear guidelines were developed to enhance memory through moderate intensity exercise it could not only help support patients with memory deficiencies, but be useful for initiatives in schools, workplaces and society.'

Source: Eurekalert

