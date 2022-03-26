Mobile Vaccination Clinic Mark Their 2 Million Target

Advertisement

Vaccine on Wheels units also started organizing Covid vaccination camps for schools and colleges so that more children between the age group of 15-17 years can be immunized, thus contributing immensely to the government's dream of a fully vaccinated population. Proper care and counselling were given to the students before giving the vaccine shots.The agile setup helps the VOW services to cater to schools, colleges, offices, gated communities, and rural pockets and create vaccination camps at their doorstep during such testing times. It is also the only mobile vaccination clinic to carry the emergency kit on AEFI, which indicates their commitment to the cause.Commenting on the same Jignesh Patel, Founder and CEO VaccineOnWheels said, "It gives us immense pleasure to have successfully reached the 1 million vaccination mark. This is our mission to support the government and society in getting the underprivileged population immunized adhering to the WHO guidelines. The highly motivated individSource: Medindia