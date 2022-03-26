Mobile Vaccination Clinic Mark Their 2 Million Target

With their first vaccination dose administered in April 2021, Vaccine on Wheels (VOW) have come a long way by administering 20,00,000 + vaccine doses across 6 states and 37 districts in the country and reaching out to the rural and underprivileged pockets of the urban population.
The concept of Vaccine on Wheels is a unique one-stop mobile vaccination clinic with the vision to reduce inequality and increase immunization penetration. To ensure access for all economic strata, VOW creates hospital-like sterile setups near their communities providing vaccination services. This agile setup reduces the overall costs and thereby makes quality vaccination service available and affordable for all age groups.
VOW, through its continued efforts, managed to administer vaccines to almost 75% of the inaccessible population comprising of the rural poor, the slum population, and the deprived members of the society who neither have the access nor the knowledge on the vaccination process. Vaccination was also made accessible to people residing in remote locations and suffering from different ailments.
The agile setup helps the VOW services to cater to schools, colleges, offices, gated communities, and rural pockets and create vaccination camps at their doorstep during such testing times. It is also the only mobile vaccination clinic to carry the emergency kit on AEFI, which indicates their commitment to the cause.
Commenting on the same Jignesh Patel, Founder and CEO VaccineOnWheels said, "It gives us immense pleasure to have successfully reached the 1 million vaccination mark. This is our mission to support the government and society in getting the underprivileged population immunized adhering to the WHO guidelines. The highly motivated individ
Source: Medindia