Mobile Tower Radiation Ups Oral Problems Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 2, 2019 at 9:25 AM Dental News
Radiation from mobile phone towers was found to increase oral problems, said a doctor at Saveetha Dental College and Hospital.
"The environment plays an important part in the health and oral health. Even the radiation from the cell phone towers can be a reason for oral problems," said Pratibha Ramani, Professor and Head of Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology at the hospital.

She was speaking to the media after extraction of 526 teeth from the mouth of a seven-year-old boy in a rare surgery performed at the hospital.

"As part of a research currently on in some localities near our college in Chennai, we have taken mouth smears of about 250 people living near cell towers. The mouth smears will check for presence of micronuclei, which would indicate something more happening in a cell than in a normal human cell," said Ramani.

"We found the presence of micronuclei in 10 per cent of the smears taken," Ramani said.

According to Ramani, her team decided to conduct the research after Central government issued guidelines for cell towers recently.

Source: IANS

