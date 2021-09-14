About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Mobile Apps to Deal With Mental Illness

by Colleen Fleiss on September 14, 2021 at 10:34 PM

Mobile Apps to Deal With Mental Illness
Two mobile apps for patients suffering from chronic mental illness and their caretakers have been developed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

As the whole world is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic, cases of anxiety and depression have gone up.
Advertisement


Mamta Sood, senior psychiatrist at AIIMS, told IANS, "We have developed two mobile apps -- Shaksham and Disha -- to deal with mental illness."

She added that the Shaksham app is for those suffering from chronic mental illness, while the Disha app will benefit persons who undergo first such episode of symptoms.
Advertisement

Both the apps have been developed in collaboration with the computer science departments of Indraprastha Institute of Technology, Delhi, and the University of Warwick, UK. The project was funded by the National Institute of Health Research, UK.

"The apps will be available for free public use from January next year. We are more concerned about the patient data to be used in the apps and once the data restoration is secured, we will launch it by January next year," Sood said.

"The apps will also send reminder to the care givers for medicines and other requirements of the patients," she added.

Asked about the mental problems faced by people during the ongoing pandemic, Sood said that an AIIMS research conducted on healthcare workers has revealed that 50 per cent of the healthcare workforce are facing symptoms like anxiety, depression and stress.

However, she added that having such symptoms and having the disease are different, as symptoms do not affect the patients, while disease affects all.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< New Study Rules Out an Antioxidant Therapy for Slowing Parki...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Do Covid Jabs Increase Risk of Miscarriage?
Do Covid Jabs Increase Risk of Miscarriage?
Brain Tumor
Brain Tumor
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Somatoform Disorders Mind-wandering Anosognosia Shared Psychosis Disorder Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by symptoms of thought, behavior and social ......
Quiz on Brain
Quiz on Brain
The human brain is exquisitely intrinsic and is the seat of all emotions. If you are curious about ....
Brain Depression - Animation
Brain Depression - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression...
Top 10 Tips to Prevent Mental Disorders
Top 10 Tips to Prevent Mental Disorders
Mental disorders are related to poor health and mental instability, making a person depressed and .....
Anosognosia
Anosognosia
Anosognosia is the lack of awareness or insight in a patient to understand that he/she has a disease...
Mind-wandering
Mind-wandering
Mind wandering is a spontaneous and unintentional shifting of attention of thoughts from a primary t...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Shared Psychosis Disorder
Shared Psychosis Disorder
Shared psychosis or ‘folie à deux’ is a rare mental illness where an otherwise normal person starts ...
Somatoform Disorders
Somatoform Disorders
Somatic symptom disorder is said to occur when a person’s focus, feelings and behavior related to ph...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close