medindia

Mobile App with Self-monitoring Solution: Best Weapon to Fight Uncontrolled Asthma

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 3, 2019 at 2:42 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Having a self-monitoring solution in mobile app could be the best way to manage uncontrolled asthma, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the European Respiratory Journal.
Mobile App with Self-monitoring Solution: Best Weapon to Fight Uncontrolled Asthma
Mobile App with Self-monitoring Solution: Best Weapon to Fight Uncontrolled Asthma

A study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet shows that a treatment adjustment algorithm based on lung function and symptoms in a mobile phone can be an efficient tool in managing uncontrolled asthma. For fuss-free measuring of lung function, the phone connects to a wireless spirometer and the app can register respiratory symptoms and provide visual feedback on treatment.

Show Full Article


Asthma is a widespread disease that affects around 10 per cent of Sweden's population. Approximately half the affected people have so-called uncontrolled asthma and frequently experience breathing difficulties or asthma attacks. Inadequate management and/or incorrect use of medicines are common causes of this.

"Previous research has shown that asthma sufferers' health and quality of life improves with patient education that focuses on self-care, self-testing and clear management plans. Additionally, health and medical care costs fall if patient involvement and knowledge can be leveraged," states Björn Nordlund, paediatric nurse and research group leader at the Department of Women's and Children's Health, Karolinska Institutet, Sweden.

Consequently, along with his colleagues, Björn developed a digital, automated, self-care system for asthma. Called AsthmaTuner, it enables the measuring of lung function via a wireless spirometer connected to a mobile telephone app. Symptoms are evaluated using questions linked to an individual treatment plan. The system was approved for use in medical care in 2018. It is now marketed by MediTuner AB, a company partly owned by Björn Nordlund.

"The system analyses lung function and symptoms in accordance with asthma-care guidelines," he explains. "It then gives feedback in the form of automated, doctor-prescribed, treatment recommendation. Users also receive a picture of the inhaler that is to be used and instructions on whether the medication is to be maintained, increased or decreased."

The now published study was carried out in primary care and at the Astrid Lindgren Children's Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden. Its purpose was to evaluate the digital tool's impact on symptoms and whether users more readily remembered to take their medicines.

The study comprised 77 uncontrolled asthma sufferers aged 6 upwards. Around half of these were children and adolescents. Study participants were randomly chosen to use AsthmaTuner for at least eight weeks as a support for self-management; and, also for at least eight weeks, receive traditional asthma care with a printed, individual, treatment plan.

"In parts, the results were hard to interpret. However, we could see that asthma symptoms improved more with the digital tool than they did with traditional care. Adult patients who used the tool at least once a week also more often remembered to take their medicines. Thus, we conclude that this tool can contribute to alleviating uncontrolled asthma sufferers' symptoms," says Björn Nordlund.

As asthma requires long-term, regular management, the researchers regarded the shortness of the study as a weakness. Hence the plans to continue the work.

"We do not know if the effects last longer than eight weeks. Thus, we are starting a larger study this autumn. It will run for a longer period and be conducted in Norrtälje's Tiohundra medical care district and pediatric medical care in Stockholm (the Astrid Lindgren Children's Hospital)."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Tests for Asthma

Do you find it difficult to breathe especially during the cold weather? You may need to get tested for asthma, a respiratory condition that is induced by allergies.

Home Remedies for Asthma / Natural Asthma Remedy

Natural home remedies can offer you an herbal method to treat asthma effectively. Follow these simple home remedies and tips to get rid of asthma.

Shame, Guilt can Affect Work of Asthma Sufferers

Asthma sufferers experience shame and guilt for using inhalers at work which may prevent them from working to their full potential, finds a new study.

New App may Help Control Asthma Better in Kids with Fewer Hospital Visits

New app called eAsthma Tracker identifies early warning signs of a child's severe asthma so that parents and physicians can adjust care to prevent an asthma attack.

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.

Asthma

It''s a lung condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchi and constriction of the airways that result in coughing, wheezing or breathlessness. Allergy and other airway irritants can trigger it

Childhood Asthma

Childhood asthma is a condition that affects airways in children and interferes with their daily activities including play, sports, school and sleep.

Churg-Strauss Syndrome

Churg-Strauss Syndrome is a rare disease characterized by inflammation of blood vessels that can restrict blood flow to vital organs.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Occupational Asthma

Occupational Asthma (OA) is a lung disorder that occurs due to exposure to toxic substances at the workplace. The mainstay of management of OA is reduction of exposure to the toxic substances.

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.

Stay Well This Winter

Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.

Wheezing

Wheezing is a sound arising from the airways due to an obstruction or narrowing, which prevents the free flow of air.

More News on:

Childhood Asthma Asthma Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Wheezing Churg-Strauss Syndrome Tests for Asthma Stay Well This Winter Occupational Asthma Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies For Chicken Pox

Eat Right and Eat Well For Good Health - National Nutrition Week

Home Remedies for Birth Control
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive