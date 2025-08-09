Mobile App Reduces Suicide Risk After Psychiatric Discharge

Suicide is a leading global cause of death, with prevention, awareness & support crucial to saving lives and fostering hope.



Bridging a Dangerous Gap in Mental Health Care

A suicide-specific mobile therapy app, OTX-202, has shown remarkable success in reducing repeated suicide attempts among high-risk psychiatric inpatients, according to a new multi-site study led by researchers at Yale School of Medicine and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine. ( )Published inthe study found that patients using OTX-202 after psychiatric discharge experienced a 58.3% reduction in post-discharge suicide attempts compared to those using an active control app alongside usual care.Researchers say this breakthrough could fill a critical gap in suicide prevention, offering immediate, scalable therapy during the most vulnerable period after hospital discharge.“The weeks and months following a suicide crisis and hospital discharge are among the highest-risk periods for future attempts and mortality,” said Patricia Simon, PhD, co-first author and Assistant Professor Adjunct at Yale School of Medicine. “OTX-202 addresses this critical need by delivering suicide-specific therapy right to a patient’s phone.”The app was developed by Oui Therapeutics to provide accessible, evidence-based care that can be used anywhere. Unlike general mental health platforms, OTX-202 focuses exclusively on reducing suicidal thinking and behaviors through targeted therapeutic exercises.Suicide ranks among the top 10 causes of death in the United States, with rates rising over 33% since 1999. It is the second leading cause of death for individuals aged 10–14 and 25–34. Each year, over 1 million adults engage in nonfatal suicidal behavior, and nearly 500,000 are hospitalized for attempts.Despite the scale of the crisis—costing the U.S. economy an estimated $500 billion annually—there are currently no widely available prescription treatments for most people at risk.The trial involved 339 psychiatric inpatients across six U.S. hospitals. Participants were randomly assigned to either the OTX-202 app or an active control app.Outcomes were measured using the Clinical Global Impression for Severity of Suicide-Change (CGI-SSC), a clinician-rated scale tracking severity and improvement over time.Results showed OTX-202 users maintained reductions in suicidal thoughts for up to 24 weeks, while control app users saw early benefits but relapsed by week 24.“Although suicide-specific therapy is highly effective, it can be hard to find trained clinicians after leaving the hospital,” said Craig Bryan, PsyD, co-first author, professor at Ohio State’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, and director of its Suicide Prevention Program. “OTX-202 gives patients access to this life-saving care immediately.”Senior author Seth Feuerstein, MD, JD, faculty member at Yale, emphasized the potential impact: “Patients and their caregivers face the largest gap in effective interventions of any leading cause of death. The clinical and population health potential here is extraordinary.”Source-Medindia