Mizoram is the highest HIV prevalent country in India with almost nine positive cases of HIV-AIDS every day; the state's Chief Minister Zoramthanga has taken a stand against to fight the dreaded disease.

Mizoram CM Takes a Firm Stand Against HIV/AIDS

‘Mizoram recorded the highest HIV prevalence rate in the country with 2.04 percent, followed by Manipur (1.43 per cent) and Nagaland (1.15 per cent) respectively.’

The first HIV positive case in the state was reported in 1990, and Dr. Lalthlengliani said a total of 19,631 before-mentioned cases had been identified in the state to date. An approximated 2,000 people have died of the disease in the state so far.



He has asked everyone to utilize the help of the government and medical experts to combat the deadly disease.

"Mizoram has the dubious distinction of being the highest HIV prevalent state in the country," the CM claimed. "The deadly disease should be fought on war footing so that the state can register a low rate of its occurrence, Efforts should be made with renewed vigor to spread awareness about the disease and its treatment and prevention," the CM added.