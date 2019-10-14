Mizoram CM Takes a Firm Stand Against HIV/AIDS

"Mizoram has the dubious distinction of being the highest HIV prevalent state in the country," the CM claimed.
"The deadly disease should be fought on war footing so that the state can register a low rate of its occurrence, Efforts should be made with renewed vigor to spread awareness about the disease and its treatment and prevention," the CM added.
He has asked everyone to utilize the help of the government and medical experts to combat the deadly disease.
The first HIV positive case in the state was reported in 1990, and Dr. Lalthlengliani said a total of 19,631 before-mentioned cases had been identified in the state to date. An approximated 2,000 people have died of the disease in the state so far.
Source: Medindia