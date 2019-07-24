medindia

Minor Head Injury may Lead to Loss of Smell and Anxiety Problems

by Mohamed Fathima S on  July 24, 2019 at 1:01 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A minor concussion can lead to a temporary loss of smell and affective problems such as anxiety and depression, find scientists.
Minor Head Injury may Lead to Loss of Smell and Anxiety Problems
Minor Head Injury may Lead to Loss of Smell and Anxiety Problems

Falling off a bike with a helmet on, having a fender-bender in one's car, taking a tumble on the ski slopes, slipping on ice and hitting one's head - these kinds of minor accidents can provoke the same kinds of olfactory and anxiety problems, the researchers found.

Show Full Article


In a study published in Brain Injury, an international team led by Université de Montréal neuropsychologists compared 20 hospital patients who had mild concussions to 22 who'd broken limbs but had no concussion. Within 24 hours of their accident, just over half of those with mild concussions had a reduced sense of smell, versus only 5 per of the patients with broken bones. A year later, although their sense of smell was back to normal, the first group of patients had significantly more anxiety than the control group.

"A lot of people will suffer a mild concussion at some point in their life, so realizing they have trouble smelling is the first step to telling their doctor about it," said lead author Fanny Lecuyer Gigučre, who did the research as part of her doctoral thesis in neuropsychology supervised by UdeM associate professor of psychology Johannes Frasnelli. "It's important that patients report any loss of smell, because it's not something their general practitioner or emergency-room physician normally asks about."

Identifying the problem is a short step to getting personalized treatment, she added, with closer follow-up to see if the loss of smell and anxiety persist, indicating the severity of the injury. Physicians should also educate their patients so that they check whether symptoms crop up in the weeks following their accident, she said. "It's a question of raising awareness: the more people are told to watch for signs of olfactory loss and anxiety, the easier it will be for doctors to respond."

To test their capacity to identify smells, Lecuyer Gigučre visited hospital patients in the alpine ski resort of Visp, Switzerland between December 2016 and February 2017. Almost all those with mild concussions had had a skiing accident. They were all seen within the first 24 hours following their accident, as were those with fractures but no concussion. With scented "Sniffin' Sticks' (felt-tip pens) to smell, they were asked to identify synthetic odors of roses, garlic, cloves and solvent, and more.

A year later, the patients were sent a follow-up questionnaire and a set of scratch-and-sniff booklets. By comparing the two groups of patients' results in the day following their injury and 12 months later, the researchers were able to determine that most who'd lost their sense of smell gained it back within six months of their accident.

What did not significantly diminish, however, were their symptoms of anxiety: thoughts that made them worry, difficulties to relax, and sudden feelings of panic. About 65 per cent of the concussed patients reported such symptoms.

Future studies should look at a larger sample of patients to better examine the association between anxiety and olfaction, the authors concluded.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Head Injury

Head injury or traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of disability among children and young adults that leads to varying degrees of physical and mental stability. Fortunately, it is also one of the preventable brain disorder.

Aphasia

Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comprehension, expression, repetition, reading and writing.

Perilymph Fistula

Perilymph fistula is fluid leakage from the inner to the middle ear due to any of the many reason including trauma to head, pressure changes when diving or coughing. Perilymph fistula may be acute or chronic.

Superior Canal Dehiscence

Superior canal dehiscence (SCD) results from a break in the bone above the semicircular canal, caused either by birth defects or due to a head trauma.

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or situations

Anosmia

Anosmia is the inability to perceive smell. Most patients with anosmia complain of losing the sense of taste (ageusia) and of not enjoying food.

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Asperger´s Syndrome

Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, difficulty in social interactions, strange facial expressions, misplaced gestures and fixed routines. .

Athletes Foot

Athlete’s foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.

Trauma Care

Accident and trauma care is an important public health challenge that requires immediate attention. Injury (trauma) is the leading cause of death for all age groups under the age of 44.

More News on:

Anosmia Anxiety Disorder Athletes Foot Agoraphobia Trauma Care Head Injury Asperger´s Syndrome Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Hyperventilation Bereavement 

What's New on Medindia

Plasticizers are Harmful to the Heart: Here's Why

Home Remedies for Chest Congestion

International Self-Care Day - Treat Yourself to Better Health
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive