Ministry Issues a New Set of Health Warning Images for Tobacco Product Packs

by Iswarya on  August 21, 2018 at 9:55 AM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
Existing health warning images on cigarette packs and other tobacco products should be replaced with new set of images, which will be effective from September 1, announced the government.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released two sets of specified health warning images, of which the first one will be valid for a period of 12 months starting September and the second one will come into effect after that.

"Any person engaged directly or indirectly in production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all tobacco product packages have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed," it said in a statement.

Those found violating the prescribed norms, the Ministry said, will face punishment as laid out in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Act, 2003.

Source: IANS

Health Hazards of Smoking

All You Need to Know About E-cigarettes

Smoking among Women

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Health Insurance - India

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Tobacco

