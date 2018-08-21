Ministry Issues a New Set of Health Warning Images for Tobacco Product Packs

Existing health warning images on cigarette packs and other tobacco products should be replaced with new set of images, which will be effective from September 1, announced the government.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released two sets of specified health warning images, of which the first one will be valid for a period of 12 months starting September and the second one will come into effect after that.



‘The government announced to replace the health warning images on all tobacco products with new pictures by September 1 and warned to punish those who violate the prescribed norms. ’ "Any person engaged directly or indirectly in production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all tobacco product packages have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed," it said in a statement.



Those found violating the prescribed norms, the Ministry said, will face punishment as laid out in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Act, 2003.



