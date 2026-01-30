Mini-Stomachs Uncover the Causes of Stomach Lining Damage

Lab-grown mini-stomachs are new tools to study acid-related disorders and develop personalized therapies.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Human gastric multi-regional assembloids for functional parietal maturation and patient-specific modelling of antral foveolar hyperplasia



Go to source Trusted Source

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Gastric organoids-an in vitro model system for the study of gastric development and road to personalized medicine



Go to source Trusted Source

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Modelling human development and disease in pluripotent stem-cell-derived gastric organoids



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

Human-derived #ministomachs can now produce acid, transforming drug testing for #gastritis and rare #digestive_disorders. The functional model bridges the gap between simple #cell_cultures and complex #human_organs. #organoids #biotechnology #gatroenterology #digestivehealth #stemcells

Multi-Regional Stomach Organoid Mimics Human Digestion in a Petri Dish

The Miniature Stomach Assembloids Help Unlock Rare Digestive Disorders

Lab-Grown Mini-Stomachs Reveal the Cellular Causes of Stomach Lining Overgrowth

Mini-Stomachs Can Speed Up Clinical Trials for Rare Pediatric Gastric Conditions

Human gastric multi-regional assembloids for functional parietal maturation and patient-specific modelling of antral foveolar hyperplasia - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41551-025-01553-y) Gastric organoids—an in vitro model system for the study of gastric development and road to personalized medicine - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41418-020-00662-2) Modelling human development and disease in pluripotent stem-cell-derived gastric organoids - (https://www.nature.com/articles/nature13863)

Scientists developedin a controlled laboratory environment.The team successfully merged the organ’s three primary regions, namely, and effectively recreatedin the organoid.The groundbreaking study was published in.(The advanced functional stomach organoid imitates essential digestive mechanisms, including gastric acid secretion and hormone regulation, serving asOrganoids are small, 3D versions of organs grown in a lab. They act like real human tissue because they can grow, repair themselves, and develop into different types of cells. Scientists can grow these mini-stomachs using adult stem cells (from stomach tissue), embryonic stem cells (early-stage stem cells), or induced pluripotent stem cells (reprogrammed stem cells). ()(The lab-grown stomach models revolutionize drug testing for personalized digestive care without the limitations of traditional cell cultures.Researchers grew separate organoids for each of the three main stomach regions and then combined – or “assembled” – them into a single version, known as an assembloid version. This is the first time this has been successfully achieved.The research team found that not only did each component part retain the characteristics of the area of the stomach from which it was grown, but those component parts communicated with each other in the same way that the full-sized human organ does.Researchers then used this technique to model a very rare genetic stomach disease, which they say could open up the possibility of using the system to study more common gastric disorders that have so far been poorly understood.Senior author Dr. Giovanni Giobbe (UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health) said: “Traditional organoids and animal models fail to replicate the regional architecture and functional diversity of the human stomach..”“Our multi-regional gastric assembloids replicate the antrum-body-fundus structure and function, including acid secretion, and are uniquely positioned to unravel disease mechanisms in rare gastric disorders.”Co-Senior author Professor Paolo De Coppi, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health and a consultant paediatric surgeon at GOSH, said: “With these. But these are just preliminary findings and more research is required.”“This is a major step forward and could have implications for much more common diseases of the stomach lining, which millions of people suffer from.”After confirming that the assembloid model worked, the researchers grew multi-regional mini-stomachs from the stem cells of children with a very rare stomach disease called Phosphomannomutase 2-associated Hyperinsulinism with Polycystic Kidney Disease and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (PMM2-HIPKD-IBD).Some children with this condition not only have problems with their kidneys and blood sugar but also show unusual changes in their stomachs, suffering from antral foveolar hyperplasia.These changes include the growth of small lumps (growths), which may lead to bleeding, inflammation, or even increase the risk of stomach cancer. These growths form because of problems with how stomach cells function.The benefits of testing treatments in this way should include reducing how long it could now take to get it approved for use in patients with PMM2-HIPKD-IBD.With the assembloid laboratory model derived from patients,Co-author Dr. Kelsey Jones, a consultant in paediatric gastroenterology at GOSH, said: “This is an important development towards a personalised treatment for patients with this rare and complicated genetic condition.”“It provides an example of how working with patients to understand the scientific basis of disease can lead to real benefits for them and their families.”Source-Eurekalert