Mindfulness & Exercise: A Mental Wellness Power Pair

Embracing 2024: The Health Perks of Exercising More

Looking to kick off 2024 with a refreshed workout plan for a healthier, happier you? Research recommends blending mindfulness with your exercise regimen.The study, published in the journalsuggests that life changes which combine both physical activity and mindfulness are most effective at lifting mood and improving health and well-being. Both physical activity and mindfulness practice have well-established psychological benefits.However, by reviewing existing research studies, this is one of the first to show how the positive effects can be increased when the two are combined, said researchers at the University of Bath in the UK."Starting 2024 with a resolution to exercise more can have really positive physical and mental health benefits. But we know that starting out can be tough and that it can also be hard to stick with it over time,” said Masha Remskar, an expert in behavior change, mindfulness and exercise at the University's Department of Health.Mindfulness is an approach that can help us 'train up' the psychological strengths we need to exercise and be more in tune with our bodies, as well as make exercising more interesting and help us recognise its benefits. Remskar explained that “becoming more mindful prompts us to think differently about our lifestyle, makes us more accepting and less judgmental of our own shortcomings, which can help to build healthy habits". "There is a huge potential to use mindfulness to unlock the positive benefits exercise can bring," she noted.The team now aims to start conducting a larger trial to determine the effectiveness and optimal intervention moments for combining exercise and mindfulness.Source-IANS