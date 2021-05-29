Mindfulness-Based Intervention For ADHD

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder with a multi-factorial aetiology needs combination of interventions along with medications for effective treatment.



So, the study by Radboud University Medical Centre in Journal of Child Psychology & Psychiatry investigates whether a mindfulness-based intervention (MBI) will have a positive effect on children who did not respond sufficiently to other ADHD treatments.

‘Mindfulness training effective for Families with a child with ADHD.’





The results of the study show this type of intervention improves mental health among the parents and family relationships on acceptance of ADHD but little effect on ADHD symptoms of children.







Professor of Environmental Sensitivity in Health and psychologist Corina Greven of Radboudumc, the Donders Institute and Karakter says that usual interventions for children with ADHD typically do not target mental health of parents, although they often struggle with parenting stress, anxiety or own ADHD symptoms.

In this study, two groups of children between the ages of eight and sixteen receiving only regular care and the other group also receiving the mindfulness-based intervention (MBI) with at least one parent were compared for a period of eight weeks.