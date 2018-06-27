Mindfulness as Part of Sport Rehabilitation Improves Pain Tolerance

Font : A- A+



Adding mindfulness to sports rehabilitation process may help injured athletes tolerate pain better and results in improved mental health, a research at the University of Kent finds.

Mindfulness as Part of Sport Rehabilitation Improves Pain Tolerance



The research, carried out by Dr Warhel Asim Mohammed and Dr Athanasios Pappous (School of Sport and Exercise Sciences) and Dr Dinkar Sharma (School of Psychology) could have major implications in the treatment of sporting injuries at all levels.



‘Mindfulness, when used as part of the sport rehabilitation process, may improve the mental health and pain tolerance of injured athletes.’ Every year there are 29.7 million



To understand if mindfulness could play a part in the rehabilitation process of injuries, the researchers conducted tests on 20 athletes (14 male, six female), aged from 21-36 years who had severe injuries, preventing their participation in sport for more than three months.



Both groups followed their normal physiotherapy treatment but, in addition, the intervention group practiced mindfulness meditation in one 90-min session per week for eight weeks.



A Cold Pressor Test (CPT) was used to assess pain tolerance. In contrast, the perception of pain was measured using a Visual Analogue Scale. Other measurements used were the Mindful Attention Awareness Scale (MAAS), Depression Anxiety and Stress Scale (DASS), and Profile of Mood States (POMS).



Results demonstrated an increase in pain tolerance for the intervention group and an increase in mindful awareness for injured athletes. Moreover, there was a promising change in positive mood for both groups. Regarding the Stress/Anxiety scores, findings showed a notable decrease across sessions.



The study used a common meditation technique, based on Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR), as an intervention for utilization during the recovery period of injured athletes - this is the first study using MBSR as an intervention for this purpose.



The aim of this research was to investigate the role of MBSR practice in reducing the perception of pain and anxiety/stress and increasing pain tolerance and mindfulness. Additionally, the aim was to increase positive mood and decrease negative mood in injured athletes.



Sport injuries are a considerable public health concern. The impact of the injured athlete extends beyond the individual. Although it may impact on their seasonal and potential career performance, it additionally impacts upon the clubs and organizations for whom they perform. Furthermore, it leads to a greater general burden on the health service.



Further research is required to assess whether increasing pain tolerance could help in the therapeutic process.



Source: Eurekalert The research, carried out by Dr Warhel Asim Mohammed and Dr Athanasios Pappous (School of Sport and Exercise Sciences) and Dr Dinkar Sharma (School of Psychology) could have major implications in the treatment of sporting injuries at all levels.Every year there are 29.7 million injuries among athletes in the UK. These have both psychological and physiological effects on athletes and for some it may mean the end of a career in sport.To understand if mindfulness could play a part in the rehabilitation process of injuries, the researchers conducted tests on 20 athletes (14 male, six female), aged from 21-36 years who had severe injuries, preventing their participation in sport for more than three months.Both groups followed their normal physiotherapy treatment but, in addition, the intervention group practiced mindfulness meditation in one 90-min session per week for eight weeks.A Cold Pressor Test (CPT) was used to assess pain tolerance. In contrast, the perception of pain was measured using a Visual Analogue Scale. Other measurements used were the Mindful Attention Awareness Scale (MAAS), Depression Anxiety and Stress Scale (DASS), and Profile of Mood States (POMS).The study used a common meditation technique, based on Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR), as an intervention for utilization during the recovery period of injured athletes - this is the first study using MBSR as an intervention for this purpose.The aim of this research was to investigate the role of MBSR practice in reducing the perception of pain and anxiety/stress and increasing pain tolerance and mindfulness. Additionally, the aim was to increase positive mood and decrease negative mood in injured athletes.Sport injuries are a considerable public health concern. The impact of the injured athlete extends beyond the individual. Although it may impact on their seasonal and potential career performance, it additionally impacts upon the clubs and organizations for whom they perform. Furthermore, it leads to a greater general burden on the health service.Further research is required to assess whether increasing pain tolerance could help in the therapeutic process.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: