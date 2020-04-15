Mindful Yoga Practice Decreases Testosterone Levels, Improves Symptoms of PCOS

"Mindful yoga appears to be a promising option for treating PCOS in a way that can improve several aspects of the disorder."PCOS is a common hormonal disorder that affects reproductive, metabolic, and psychological health. It is estimated PCOS affects between 5 and 15% of reproductive-age women, and it is the most common cause of anovulatory infertility.Women with PCOS may experience irregular menstrual cycles, hirsutism, acne, male-pattern hair loss, subfertility, and higher incidence of miscarriage. Reducing androgen levels, including testosterone and DHEA, is key to managing these symptoms. Weight loss, where appropriate, can also help in the management of symptoms.Researchers recruited women with PCOS aged 22-43 and randomly assigned them into a group, either with no intervention or one in which they would participate in mindful yoga practice for three months. The latter group was given a course in practicing mindfulness one week before beginning the 3-month mindful yoga practice.Mindful yoga sessions were an hour long and took place three times a week, over three months. The benefits of improved androgen levels, as well as reduced depression and anxiety, occurred in the absence of weight loss.Some participants also reported fewer acne breakouts and improved menstrual regularity, following the mindful yoga intervention. "Yoga has so many benefits," says Speelman. "One of its best qualities is that it is accessible to such a wide array of ages and fitness levels."Source: Eurekalert