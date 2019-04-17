medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Mindful Body Awareness Training Can Help Women Recover from Drug Addiction

by Adeline Dorcas on  April 17, 2019 at 2:54 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mindful body awareness training during treatment for drug addiction can prevent relapse, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence.
Mindful Body Awareness Training Can Help Women Recover from Drug Addiction
Mindful Body Awareness Training Can Help Women Recover from Drug Addiction

A novel type of body awareness training helps women recover from drug addiction, according to new research from the University of Washington. People in the study made a marked improvement, and many improvements lasted for a year.

It's the first time the mindfulness approach has been studied in a large randomized trial as an adjunct treatment. The training helps people better understand the physical and emotional signals in their body and how they can respond to these to help them better regulate and engage in self-care.

"We could teach this intervention successfully in eight weeks to a very distressed population, and participants not only really learned these skills, they maintained increases in body awareness and regulation over the yearlong study period," said Cynthia J. Price, a research associate professor in the UW School of Nursing and lead author of the study. "The majority of participants also reported consistent use of MABT skills, on a weekly basis, over the duration of the study."

And likely due to using the skills learned in the intervention, the women showed less relapse to drug and alcohol use compared to those who didn't receive the intervention, Price said.

The training included one-on-one coaching in an outpatient setting, in addition to the substance use disorder treatment the women were already receiving. The intervention is called Mindful Awareness in Body-oriented Therapy (MABT) and combines manual, mindfulness and psycho-educational approaches to teach interoceptive awareness and related self-care skills. Interoceptive awareness is the ability to access and process sensory information from the body.

The research team studied 187 women at three Seattle-area locations. The cohort, all women in treatment for substance use disorder (SUD), was split into three relatively equal groups. Every group continued with their regular SUD treatment. One group received SUD treatment only, another group was taught the mindfulness technique in addition to treatment, and the third group received a women's education curriculum in addition to treatment in order to test whether the additional time and attention explained any positive study outcomes.

Women were tested at the beginning, and at three, six and 12 months on a number of factors including substance use, distress craving, emotion regulation (self-report and psychophysiology), mindfulness skills and interoceptive awareness. There were lasting improvements in these areas for those who received the MABT intervention, but not for the other two study groups.

"Those who received MABT relapsed less," Price said. "By learning to attend to their bodies, they learned important skills for better self-care."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Mindfulness Meditation

Mindfulness meditation is awareness of actuality and being in a non-judgemental state. It gives peace of mind, self-friendship and a sense of being in present.

Patients Recovering From Substance Use Disorder Can Benefit From Brief Exercises

Small, text-based self-administered exercises could increase the level of happiness at that moment, finds a new study. The patients that are being talked about here are recovering from substance use disorder.

More People in Recovery of Substance Use Disorders Are Quitting Smoking Sooner

Patients who entered recovery from 2006 to 2015 quit smoking sooner than those entering recovery 20 years earlier according to a new study.

Mindfulness-based Program Can Help Decrease Stress in Infertile Women

Mindfulness-based program not only reduces stress and depression but also promotes general well-being in infertile women, finds a new study.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Impact of Drug Abuse on Health and Society

Drug abuse is a negative social trend that pushes youth to drug addiction in the pretext of getting psychological effects like excitation.

Recreational Drugs are not Completely Safe

Recreational drugs are commonly used in rave parties. Serotonin syndrome can occur in patients taking N-benzylpiperazine.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Cannabis Drug Abuse Screening Test Drug Abuse Signature Drug Toxicity Healthy Living Drug Detox Drugs Banned in India Recreational Drugs are not Completely Safe Impact of Drug Abuse on Health and Society 

What's New on Medindia

World Hemophilia Day - Reaching Out

Antidiabetic Drug Shown to Protect Against Kidney Failure

Polysomnography
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive