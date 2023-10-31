Mind-Wandering to Hyperfocus —'d Factor' as the Connection!

Advertisement

Exploring the Science of Distraction and Focus

A d factor? Understanding trait distractibility and its relationships with ADHD symptomatology and hyperfocus - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0292215)

Some research has suggested thatby an overarching "distractibility factor."However, the evidence for a distractibility factor has been limited, and most studies have not considered a comprehensive collection of different types of distraction—including some associated with ADHD.To better understand different types of distraction and their potential relationship with ADHD, Zhang, and colleagues asked a total of 1,220 participants to complete an extensive series of questionnaires to evaluate their tendency to experience different kinds of distraction in their daily lives, such as difficulty concentrating with a TV on or losing oneself in daydreaming.The questionnaires also evaluated symptoms of ADHD and hyperfocus—a long-lasting state of intense concentration sometimes linked to ADHD.Analysis of participants' answers surfaced three key, distinct factors that could statistically explain patterns observed in the data: external distraction, unwanted intrusive thoughts, and mind-wandering.The researchers found that the statistical relationships between these three factors could be accounted for by a single, higher-level factor—which they named the d factor.Further analysis showedThe d factor was also linked to hyperfocus, suggesting that hyperfocus might, in part, reflect attention difficulties.These findings could help lead to a better understanding of people's distractibility and its relationship to ADHD.The authors note the need for additional research to further explore the nature of the d factor and its links to ADHD, as well as the need to employ additional data-gathering methods, such as behavioral tasks or tests.The authors add: "A critical finding of our study is the identification of a higher-order factor that could be construed to represent a general distractibility trait. People who score high on the 'general distractibility' trait are more easily distracted in many situations."Source: Eurekalert