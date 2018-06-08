Millennials are at a higher risk of developing health problems than their parents. Ayurvedic treatments can provide new hope to fight several diseases.

Millennials More Likely to Have Health Problems Than Their Parents

The world is witnessing an increasing number of cases of back pain, joint pain, arthritis, obesity, heart diseases, hormonal disorders and sexual dysfunction. What's jarring is that these cases are not from elderly people, but from those in their thirties or forties.We can look at it another way. In this age of information, people are becoming more and more aware of diseases which they otherwise knew nothing about. But let's also consider the types of diseases that millennials experience today.Earlier diseases were caused due to infections and pathogen attacks. But youngsters of today are getting lifestyle diseases, not pathogen-born ones, due to improper diet and lack of physical activities. All these diseases are slow-killers.Of course, there is according to Dr. Santosh Dhage, (B.A.M.S. P.G.P. Panchakarma). He says that the ancient Indian system of Ayurveda has effective solutions to address these lifestyle issues.The word Ayurveda means 'the science of life' (=life,=knowledge). It pays more attention to life and its demands. When we fulfill the demands of our lives, our systems work properly, and we stay healthy. Also, the immunity system becomes stronger.Ayurvedic medicines are prepared using different parts of medicinal herbs and work fast to treat the symptoms as well as to heal the body from inside for diseases that otherwise were thought to be untreatable, or conditions that required surgery.Allopathic medicines cure the symptoms quickly, but also affect the immune system, sending a cordial invitation to more diseases. On the other hand, Ayurvedic medicines are 100 percent natural and do no harm in the body. The only caveat is to take medicine under the proper guidance of an authentic practitioner.Millennials are a goal-oriented generation. Right from childhood, they pursue achievements, try to fulfill parents' and teachers' expectations, and 'settle down.' But while trying to achieve more, they miss the essence of life - happiness.Ayurveda takes a holistic approach towards treatment and so, it believes in proper counseling for health requirements. Doctor Dhage says that Ayurveda helps a person understand his/her own physical and mental requirements according to his/her unique body and personality type. Unlike allopathy, it does not just prescribe some routine-bound tablets and health remedies without paying attention to the individual.With the growing number of Ayurvedic doctors and clinics, awareness is increasing. And information-savvy millennials are embracing it quickly. Ayurveda is helping them live healthier and more wholesome lives. That's why an increasing number of youngsters are turning to ancient practices for healthy living.In Dr. Dhage's clinic, disorders which are typical of the modern lifestyle are being treated with Ayurveda to achieve excellent results. It includes hormonal issues for men and women, menstruation disorders, polycystic ovary, menstruation pains, obesity, gastric disorders, stomach ailments and more.Ayurvedic treatments and Panchkarma therapies are effective to correct the imbalances in the body to restore health and wellness.Source: Medindia