Millennials Could Have Worse Health Than Their Parents

Font : A- A+



People currently in their 20s and 30s will be at a higher risk of "lifestyle" diseases namely diabetes, cancer in 30 years' time, say researchers.

Millennials Could Have Worse Health Than Their Parents



The study, commissioned by British charity Health Foundation, showed that people currently in their 20s and 30s will be at a higher risk of these "lifestyle" diseases in 30 years' time.



‘Millennials or individuals born between 1980s and 2000, could be at a higher risk of developing diabetes, cancer, heart diseases, than their parents.’ Despite public health measures improving on the aspects of smoking and alcohol use, millennials are "losing ground" on various important social and environmental factors like employment, relation, housing etc, the Telegraph reported.



It also showed that insecure work like zero-hour contracts or graduates working for non-graduate jobs may be associated with higher instances of psychological stress and can harm their health, in later life.



"There are already signs that the gains made in improving the health of previous generations may well be eroded by the precariousness and instability of the lives many young people are facing," the Telegraph quoted Jo Bibby, policy director at Health Foundation as saying.



The study included data from 2,000 participants, aged between 22 and 26 who participated in a survey.



The results showed that while growing up, 31 per cent had strong support networks, less than a half reported having financial and practical family support and 49 per cent had adequate emotional support from their family.



Further, it also showed that 80 per cent of the participants reported feeling pressurised by social media to behave in certain ways.



The social media platforms may make the millennials tend to nurture relationships digitally too, the report said.



Source: IANS Advertisement The study, commissioned by British charity Health Foundation, showed that people currently in their 20s and 30s will be at a higher risk of these "lifestyle" diseases in 30 years' time.Despite public health measures improving on the aspects of smoking and alcohol use, millennials are "losing ground" on various important social and environmental factors like employment, relation, housing etc, the Telegraph reported.It also showed that insecure work like zero-hour contracts or graduates working for non-graduate jobs may be associated with higher instances of psychological stress and can harm their health, in later life."There are already signs that the gains made in improving the health of previous generations may well be eroded by the precariousness and instability of the lives many young people are facing," the Telegraph quoted Jo Bibby, policy director at Health Foundation as saying.The study included data from 2,000 participants, aged between 22 and 26 who participated in a survey.The results showed that while growing up, 31 per cent had strong support networks, less than a half reported having financial and practical family support and 49 per cent had adequate emotional support from their family.Further, it also showed that 80 per cent of the participants reported feeling pressurised by social media to behave in certain ways.The social media platforms may make the millennials tend to nurture relationships digitally too, the report said.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: