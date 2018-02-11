Millennials Agree with Supreme Court's Verdict to Restrict the Use of Firecrackers: Survey

For millennials, Diwali is not just about partying to celebrate the festival but also acting responsibly towards the planet.

To understand how OkCupid community likes to celebrate Diwali, over 5,000 users with an equal number of men and women were asked how they spend the festive break.



‘According to OkCupid app data, 67 percent of men and 83 percent of women users agree with the Supreme Court's ruling about limiting the use of fireworks during Diwali. ’

Read More.. According to results, 51 percent of men and 44 percent of women said puja and parties are an equally important part of Diwali celebrations.



When it comes to Diwali bonus, women (20 percent) are more likely to save it compared to men (15 percent), whereas men (18 percent) are more likely to invest in compared to women (8 percent).



However, over 30 percent of both men and women would love to splurge the bonus on themselves.



