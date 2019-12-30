medindia

Milestone Achieved in New Leukemia Drug

by Jeffil Obadiah on  December 30, 2019 at 3:14 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Survival of mice with acute myeloid leukemia has been extended using newly developed therapy.
Milestone Achieved in New Leukemia Drug
Milestone Achieved in New Leukemia Drug

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory scientists, with chemists and cancer biologists from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (DFCI), have developed a new therapy that extended the survival of mice with acute myeloid leukemia.

Show Full Article


The scientists are the first to demonstrate the anti-cancer effect of blocking the Salt-Inducible Kinase 3 (SIK3) pathway in leukemia using YKL-05-099, a drug developed within the lab of Nathanael Gray at DFCI. SIK3 is a kinase that controls cell division and survival of leukemia cells. Blocking SIK3 prevents leukemia cells from growing.

"Our experiments validate that pharmacological blockade of SIK3 is well-tolerated and extends the survival of leukemic mice," said CSHL Professor Christopher Vakoc, who co-led the study with Kimberley Stegmaier at DFCI. Yusuke Tarumoto, a former postdoctoral researcher in Vakoc's lab, and Shan Lu of Stegmaier's lab are the co-first authors of the paper. Dr. Tarumoto is now a professor at Kyoto University. The team's findings are published in the journal Blood.

Vakoc refers to this type of leukemia treatment as epigenetic therapy, which can change gene activity within the cancer cell. "Because epigenetics is a cellular system that is malleable and dynamic, it's something that we can modulate with drugs," he said. "Developing epigenetic cancer therapies is the core mission of my lab, with SIK3 inhibition in leukemia being our most recently developed strategy."

In 2018, the Vakoc lab used CRISPR genetic screening to identify the SIK3 kinase as a non-obvious leukemia drug target.

"It's an under-studied signaling molecule in the pathogenesis of cancer because it's not mutated in cancer," Vakoc said. The subtype of leukemia the researchers focused on, MLL, is an aggressive form of cancer that occurs in infants and can be caused by an abnormal rearrangement of chromosomes, which is known as an MLL translocation.

"We discovered SIK3 has a very important role in the MLL translocation positive subtype of leukemia," Vakoc said. The most important finding in this study is in revealing a drug development strategy for treating MLL leukemia.

The new compound created by the team to target SIK3 reprograms a transcription factor, which is a protein that can help turn specific genes on or off by binding to DNA. Vakoc's lab has been at the forefront of trying to reprogram transcription factors in cancer therapy.

"It's widely considered that this is impossible to do," he said. "Our lab wants to challenge that idea." The study also helped researchers gauge the side effects of the drug. After using YKL-05-099 to suppress SIK3 in mice for a month, the researchers observed the drug to be well-tolerated, not causing any weight loss or significant changes to the animal's normal blood production.

"We took a basic science idea that we published in a paper last year and now we've shown that it may have some usefulness in the clinic," said Vakoc. "This new study advances our fundamental science towards clinical application, and it's a very important milestone in that process."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Hairy Cell Leukemia

Hairy cell leukemia (HCL) is a type of leukemia where there are increased numbers of abnormal B-lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) is one of the most common types of adult leukemia and is considered as one of the 'good cancers'.

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Chronic myeloid Leukemia is one of the most common types of blood cancer. It is characterized by excess of WBC stem cells in the bone marrow.

Leukemia

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Leukemia

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the cancer of white blood cells characterized by excess lymphoblasts. It is the most common of all childhood cancers and can be fatal in weeks if left untreated.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute myeloid Leukemia, more popularly known by its abbreviated form AML, is a fast- evolving leukemia that affects both children and adults alike

Bone Marrow Transplantation

Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are injected into a recipient after treating them with growth factor.

Multiple Myeloma

Multiple Myeloma caught public attention when model turned actress Lisa Ray, who worked in Deepa Mehta’s ‘Water’ , declared that she had the incurable Multiple Myeloma.

More News on:

LeukemiaChronic Myeloid LeukemiaAcute Myeloid LeukemiaAcute Lymphoblastic LeukemiaMultiple MyelomaBone Marrow TransplantationHairy Cell Leukemia
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Itchy Skin/Pruritus

Cancer of Larynx (Throat Cancer)

Diabetes Diet
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive