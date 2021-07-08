Mild COVID Infection Has Long Term Effect

About 67% of individuals who experienced mild to moderate covid infection witnessed long-term symptoms even after 30 days of testing positive, finds research conducted at the University of Arizona Health Sciences.



Covid-19

Covid-19 is an infection caused by SARS-CoV-2, a single stranded RNA virus. It mainly affects the nose, throat and lungs (upper respiratory tract). The infection has affected many people and caused death in many countries and it has been declared a pandemic. The other organs affected by the virus are the brain, heart and kidneys.

‘A long term symptom of COVID is seen among non-hospitalized patients with mild to moderate infection.’

for people who don't get vaccinated and get the infection there arehigh chances that they would experience long-term symptoms. The symptoms experienced are fatigue, headache, brain fog, stress, joint pain, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath, insomnia, and congestion.



In individuals who had tested positive for COVID-19 about 68.7% of them experienced at least one symptom after 30 days. The study also found that these symptoms were prevalent among patients with seasonal allergies and chronic health conditions. The number and the severity of the symptoms vary from person to person.



The median number of symptoms was three and people experiencing covid symptoms for more than 30 days are defined as post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, or PASC. The prevalence of PASC is only slightly less than prevalence reported for hospitalized individuals. This suggests that long term covid symptoms are seen among non-hospitalized patients.



According to Leslie V. Farland,assistant professor at the Zuckerman College of Public Health "I study reproductive health, and the data from the CoVHORT longitudinal study is already providing new insights," .



Further studies are done by doctorate students in order to gain more information about the long-term effect of the covid-19 infection.



The paper, "Post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 in a non-hospitalized cohort: results from the Arizona CoVHORT," which published today in the journal, analyzed data from CoVHORT participants at three-month intervals.