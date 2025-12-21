REGISTER
Mike Tyson Backs Push to Reclassify Marijuana

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 21 2025 3:29 AM

Mike Tyson says cannabis improved his wellbeing and supports reform to expand access and reduce harms from markets.

Legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson is using his platform to advocate for federal cannabis reform, describing marijuana () as a “game-changer” in his own life and urging policymakers to ease federal restrictions on the plant.
Tyson’s remarks come amid a renewed push to reclassify marijuana under U.S. drug laws, a move he and other advocates say could unlock research opportunities, legitimize the cannabis industry, and expand access to medical cannabis.


TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Renewed Push to Reclassify Marijuana and Expand Medical Access

In recent interviews, Tyson credited cannabis with helping him manage anxiety and support his recovery journey, including overcoming issues with alcohol. He emphasized that marijuana is not a one-size-fits-all substance, but noted that many individuals experience therapeutic benefits when using it responsibly.


Mike Tyson Praises Push to Reclassify Marijuana From Schedule I to Schedule III

Tyson has publicly praised efforts by the U.S. administration to begin the process of reclassifying marijuana from a Schedule I drug—which places it alongside substances considered to have no accepted medical use—to Schedule III, a category that acknowledges medical value and lower abuse potential. Such a move would place marijuana in the same classification as certain prescription medications and steroids.

Calling the step a practical update to outdated policies, Tyson said reclassification could help support American workers, families, and businesses by formally recognizing jobs already created within the legal cannabis industry. He has also voiced support for clemency for individuals convicted of nonviolent marijuana offenses, arguing that these convictions should no longer follow people for life.


Mike Tyson’s Personal Experience Driving Advocacy for Cannabis Reform

Tyson’s advocacy is rooted in both personal experience and broader social concerns. He has previously said cannabis played a positive role in his health and wellbeing and believes wider access to regulated products could reduce harms linked to illegal markets. He has also spoken openly about marijuana use in connection with high-profile events, reinforcing his view that reform is long overdue.

The boxing icon joins a growing group of athletes, entertainers, and public figures calling for federal cannabis reform. Advocates argue that reclassification would not legalize marijuana nationwide, but would remove key barriers to scientific research, medical use, and fair economic participation.

As the debate continues, Tyson’s outspoken support highlights how cannabis reform has moved into mainstream conversation, intersecting issues of health, justice, employment, and public policy.

References:
  1. Marijuana (Cannabis, Weed) - (https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/articles/4392-marijuana-cannabis)
