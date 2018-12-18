medindia
Migraines Linked to Lowered Type 2 Diabetes Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 18, 2018 at 4:17 AM Diabetes News
Lower risk of type 2 diabetes was observed among women who reported current migraines compared with women with no history of the painful headaches.
Who and What: A group of more 74,000 French women insured by a health plan that mostly covered teachers and who were followed up by questionnaire.

How (Study Design): This was an observational study. Researchers didn't intervene for purposes of the study and they cannot control all the factors that could explain the study findings. Authors: Guy Fagherazzi, Ph.D., of the Center for Research in Epidemiology and Population Health, Villejuif, France, and coauthors.

Study Limitations: Potential reasons that could explain the observations by researchers are uncertain.

Study Conclusions: The results of this study could have implications on the understanding of the underlying causes of these two common conditions and more research is needed to understand potential reasons that could explain these findings.

Source: Eurekalert

