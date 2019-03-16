medindia
Migraine Sufferers Have Higher Concentrations Of Sodium in their Brains

by Mohamed Fathima S on  March 16, 2019 at 12:23 PM
A link existing between migraines and the distribution of sodium in the brain has been recently found out by a group of US researchers. The study's finding could be an essential key that could lead to future treatments for millions of people affected by migraines.
Using high-powered magnets at the lab, essentially a high-powered magnetic resonance imaging, the team scanned rats' brains as they experienced migraines.

They found that there was increased sodium in the brain stem long before the rats showed any sign of having a migraine, according to the study published in the journal Pain.

"The importance of these findings is that they further emphasize the role of sodium increase early in migraines and help point to the region where migraine symptoms may be starting," said Michael Harrington director of neurosciences at Huntington Medical Research Institutes -- a California-based non-profit organisation.

Previous studies have showed that migraine sufferers have significantly higher sodium concentrations in their cerebrospinal fluid than people without the condition.

Scientists have found that a number of different health scenarios seem to trigger migraines including anxiety, stress, exposure to light and hormonal changes.

According to the World Health Organisation, a large number of people with headache disorders are not diagnosed and treated - worldwide only 40 per cent of those with migraine are professionally diagnosed.

Besides the painful headache, the condition is also disabling. In the Global Burden of Disease Study, migraine was ranked as the sixth highest cause worldwide of years lost due to disability.



Source: IANS

