by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  July 26, 2021 at 2:24 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Midlife Wealthiness Linked to Longevity
People with a higher net worth could have a longer life, found a new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University. This study claims that Americans with a higher net worth at midlife tend to live longer.

The research team has incorporated siblings and twin pair data regarding the net worth of adults with a mean age of 46.7 years. The mortality rates among these individuals were collected after 24 years.

"The within-family association provides strong evidence that an association between wealth accumulation and life expectancy exists because comparing siblings within the same family to each other controls for all of the life experience and biology that they share," said Eric Finegood, a postdoctoral fellow in the Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern University.


As health conditions could impair an individual's ability to acquire wealth due to activity limitations or healthcare costs, they re-analyzed the data by concentrating only on the individuals without any history of cancer or heart disease.

In this analysis also, the within-family association between wealth and longevity remained the same.

While the results suggest a possible link between midlife wealthiness and longevity, the authors note that many American families live paycheck to paycheck with little to no financial savings.

"Our results suggest that building wealth is important for health at the individual level, even after accounting for where one starts out in life. So, from a public health perspective, policies that support and protect individuals' ability to achieve financial security are needed", explained senior study author Greg Miller.

The findings of this study were published in the journal JAMA Health Forum .



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Health Insurance - Basics
Health insurance guarantees payments to a person in the event of sickness or injury.and works as protection scheme
READ MORE
Critical Care Insurance
A critical illness policy is exactly what it says - it is used for when you are critically ill and your health policy may not be enough.
READ MORE
Quiz on Health Insurance
This Quiz is to test your knowledge on health insurance in the U.S, there is so much activity with the new law and building of Health Exchanges - all peaking for a January 2014 deadline. ...
READ MORE
Are Medical Expenses Making a Hole in Your Pocket?
Find out why many of us are forced to resort to out-of-pocket medical expenses instead of relying on health insurance.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Tips to Live Longer
Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living healthy and savoring every moment of life, read our tips to live longer
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Tips to Live LongerNeck Cracking