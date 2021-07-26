Midlife Wealthiness Linked to Longevity

People with a higher net worth could have a longer life, found a new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University. This study claims that Americans with a higher net worth at midlife tend to live longer.



The research team has incorporated siblings and twin pair data regarding the net worth of adults with a mean age of 46.7 years. The mortality rates among these individuals were collected after 24 years.

‘People with a higher net worth could have a longer life. Policies that promote financial securities at the individual level are required from a public health perspective.’





In this analysis also, the within-family association between wealth and longevity remained the same.



While the results suggest a possible link between midlife wealthiness and longevity, the authors note that many American families live paycheck to paycheck with little to no financial savings.



"Our results suggest that building wealth is important for health at the individual level, even after accounting for where one starts out in life. So, from a public health perspective, policies that support and protect individuals' ability to achieve financial security are needed", explained senior study author Greg Miller.



The findings of this study were published in the journal JAMA Health Forum .







"The within-family association provides strong evidence that an association between wealth accumulation and life expectancy exists because comparing siblings within the same family to each other controls for all of the life experience and biology that they share," said Eric Finegood, a postdoctoral fellow in the Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern University.