medindia

Middle-income Countries are Hardest Hit by Heart Disease in Europe

by Iswarya on  December 11, 2019 at 2:08 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Middle-income countries shoulder the bulk of disability and death from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in Europe, according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in European Heart Journal.
Middle-income Countries are Hardest Hit by Heart Disease in Europe
Middle-income Countries are Hardest Hit by Heart Disease in Europe

The document details the burden of CVD in the 57 ESC member countries, the infrastructure and human resources available for treatment, and the vast differences between states in access to modern diagnostics and therapies.

Show Full Article


During the past 27 years, there has been only a modest decline in CVD in Europe, and in 11 countries, there has been no drop at all. Likewise, the incidence of CVD's major components, coronary heart disease (narrowed arteries supplying the heart with blood) and stroke, have shown only minor reductions.

Compared to high-income countries, middle-income countries have:

  • More premature death (before 70 years) due to CVD.
  • A greater proportion of potential years of life lost due to CVD.
  • Higher age-standardized incidence and prevalence of coronary heart disease and stroke.
  • Three times more years lost due to CVD ill-health, disability, or early death.

"The statistics emphasize the need for the concerted application of CVD prevention policies, particularly in middle-income countries where the need is greatest," said Professor Panos Vardas, a past ESC president, and current chief strategy officer of the ESC's European Heart Agency in Brussels.

"Middle-income countries are less able to meet the costs of contemporary healthcare than high-income countries, leaving patients with no access to modern cardiovascular facilities," he added. "The availability of transcatheter valve implantation, complex techniques for treating atherosclerotic coronary heart disease, and heart transplantation vary hugely."

Analyses according to sex show that compared to women, men have:

  • Higher age-standardized CVD mortality rates per 100,000 people in both high-income (283 for women vs. 410 for men) and middle-income countries (790 for women vs. 1,022 for men).
  • Higher age-standardised incidence per 100,000 inhabitants (132.0 for women vs. 235.9 for men) and prevalence per 100,000 people (1,895 for women vs. 2,665 for men) of coronary heart disease.
  • Higher age-standardised incidence per 100,000 people (130.3 for women vs. 159.9 for men) and prevalence per 100,000 people (1,272 for women vs. 1,322 for men) of stroke.
  • Almost twice as many years lost due to CVD ill-health, disability, or early death (3,219 vs. 5,925 per 100,000 people in women and men, respectively.

"CVD is the most common cause of premature death (before 70) in men, whereas in women the most common cause is cancer," noted Professor Adam Timmis, head of the report writing team.

Other notable statistics:

  • Coronary heart disease and stroke accounted for 82% of years lost due to CVD ill-health, disability, or early death.
  • Age-standardised years lost due to CVD ill-health, disability, or early death have been in steep decline over the past 27 years, with just two middle-income countries recording an increase.

Professor Timmis said: "The potential reversibility of risk factors, including high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol, and unhealthy behaviors such as sedentary lifestyles and poor diets provide a huge opportunity to address the health inequalities documented in this report."

But he added: "The World Health Organization's target3 for a 25% relative reduction in mortality from CVD, cancer, diabetes, and chronic respiratory disease by 2025 is unlikely to be achieved, with the modest downward CVD trends documented in this report concealing alarming increases in mortality in some member countries."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease

Ensure your heart health by getting a PLAC test. Prevent heart attack and stroke by detecting your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Cardiovascular Disease Risk Increases With Longer Association of Solid Fuel Cooking

Cardiovascular risk increases with long-term exposure to solid fuels like coal, wood, or charcoal for cooking, says study, suggesting that people should switch to cleaner fuels like electricity and gas.

Cardiovascular Disease Deaths Rising in India

Cardiac mortality is on the rise in India especially in rural areas and among young adults. Heart disease is on a steady rise and is responsible for more than one quarter of all deaths in the country in 2015.

Breast Cancer - A Risk for Cardiovascular Disease

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) poses a greater mortality threat than breast cancer itself, the American Heart Association states in its scientific statement

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.

Heart Attack

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Cardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackAir travel: To fly or not to flyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBody Mass IndexSilent Killer DiseasesHeartHealthy HeartLifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart DiseaseStatins

What's New on Medindia

Chemical Castration

Kidney Stones can Now be Removed Easily and Painlessly

Anal Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive