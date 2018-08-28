medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

Microvascular Dysfunction: Cause of Heart Failure With Preserved Pumping Capacity

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 28, 2018 at 9:00 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Microvascular dysfunction (small vessel disease) is the key cause of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (preserved pumping capacity), found international team from Karolinska Institutet and AstraZeneca report in a study published in The European Heart Journal.
Microvascular Dysfunction: Cause of Heart Failure With Preserved Pumping Capacity
Microvascular Dysfunction: Cause of Heart Failure With Preserved Pumping Capacity

Heart failure is the most common reason for hospitalisation and causes much suffering. Scientists at Karolinska Institutet, along with colleagues from AstraZeneca and four other groups in Sweden, the USA, Finland and Singapore have now conducted a study of over 200 patients with this type of heart failure.

The study involved the use of an innovative coronary imaging protocol developed by Professor Li-Ming Gan's research group in the IMED Biotech Unit in order to obtain a patient-friendly, cost-effective way to test coronary artery's ability to increase its blood flow (Coronary Flow Reserve - CFR) in addition to the traditional imaging approach to generate overall picture of the heart's structure and function.

"Being able to identify patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is not only key to improving patient outcomes through early diagnosis but also for us to understand the causal mechanisms underlying the disease so we can develop future targeted therapies", says Professor Li-Ming Gan, Chief Scientist and Senior Medical Director, IMED Biotech Unit, AstraZeneca.

The results of the study, which is the first of its kind, show that 75 per cent of the patients had what is known as microvascular dysfunction. This is a disease in which the coronary artery shows no sign of narrowing or plaque in radiographs, but has damage to the endothelium that coats the inside of the blood vessels. The blood vessels do not work as they should, which can lead to adverse changes in the heart muscle. The researchers therefore draw the conclusion that microvascular dysfunction can be a critical underlying disease mechanism in patients with heart failure in which the ejection fraction is preserved.

"The results will be useful in identifying patients at risk of developing the disease, but above all they'll make an essential contribution to the development of drugs for patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction," says Lars Lund, Senior Consultant and Professor at Karolinska Institutet's Department of Medicine in Solna.

The results will be presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) congress in Munich and are published in The European Heart Journal.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Related Links

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 

Test Your Knowledge on Coronary Heart Disease

Test Your Knowledge on Coronary Heart Disease

Coronary heart disease is a direct consequence of today's unhealthy lifestyle and food habits, which include a high-fat diet, inadequate exercise and loads of stress. Coronary heart disease is emerging as an epidemic of the modern world, affecting ...

Drug Lowers Death, Hospitalization Risks from Underdiagnosed Form of Heart Failure

Drug Lowers Death, Hospitalization Risks from Underdiagnosed Form of Heart Failure

Tafamidis is a drug that may reduce deaths and hospitalizations in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). If tafamidis receives FDA approval for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, it may offer the first medical treatment ...

An Active Heart - Animation

An Active Heart - Animation

The heart pumps blood constantly providing the power to sustain life.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Congenital Heart Disease

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called  Congenital heart diseases.

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.

Infective Endocarditis

Infective Endocarditis

Infective endocarditis has been arbitrarily categorized as acute or subacute based on the length of symptoms before presentation.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.

Statins

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Congenital Heart Disease Heart Healthy Heart Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Infective Endocarditis Cough Symptom Evaluation Pericarditis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis or paradoxical diarrhea is the leakage of stool and soiling clothes, mostly without ...

 Segesterone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol - Drug Information

Segesterone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol - Drug Information

Segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system is used in women of childbearing age to ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Vitamin D Deficiency

Test Your Knowledge on Vitamin D Deficiency

Deficiency of vitamin D or the sunshine vitamin has become a global health issue affecting nearly a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive