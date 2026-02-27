Microplastics and Prostate Cancer: Unveiling a Hidden Health Threat

New study finds microplastics in 90% of prostate tumors, suggesting plastic exposure is a potential risk factor.

Microplastics Discovered in Prostate Tumors



Microplastics Enter the Body via Food Packaging, Air, and Skin Exposure

NYU Study Provides First Direct Evidence Linking Microplastics to Prostate Cancer

Researchers Avoided Sample Contamination from Medical Plastics

Microplastics Discovered in Prostate Tumors



Microplastics Found in 90% of Prostate Cancer Samples



Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyamide (Nylon)

Poly methyl methacrylate (PMMA)

Polyurethane (PU)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Fluororubber (FR)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyacrylic Acid (PAA) / Polyacrylates

The Call for Stricter Regulations: Limiting Public Exposure to Microplastics

, according to a groundbreaking study from NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center.Researchers found that.(The pilot study from the Center for the Investigation of Environmental Hazards explains how plastic exposure may contribute to prostate cancer, the most common cancer among American men.Experts have found that when. People are also exposed to plastics by inhaling them from the air and by absorbing them through the skin.Past studies have identified these microplastics in nearly every human organ, as well as in bodily fluids and the placenta. However, how they may affect human health has remained poorly understood.Analyzing tissue samples collected from 10 patients with prostate cancer, the research team identified plastic particles in 90% of tumor samples and 70% of benign tissue samples.In addition, the(about 40 micrograms of plastic per gram of tissue compared with 16 micrograms per gram).“Our pilot study provides important evidence that microplastic exposure may be a risk factor for prostate cancer,” said study lead author Stacy Loeb, MD, a professor in the NYU Grossman School of Medicine’s Departments of Urology and Population Health.According to Loeb, while, there had beenPresenting during the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Genitourinary Cancers Symposium on Feb. 26, the new study is the first Western assessment of its kind to examine microplastic levels in prostate tumors and to compare them with plastic buildup in noncancerous prostate tissue, says Loeb.For the investigation, the researchers evaluated patients with prostate cancer who were undergoing a surgical procedure to remove the entire organ. The team analyzed tumor and benign samples visually and then used specialized equipment to determine the amount of microplastic particles, as well as their chemical composition and structure, in the tissue.:()(To avoid contaminating the samples with the many kinds of plastic in common medical and laboratory equipment,They also handled the samples in highly controlled spaces known as clean rooms that are designed to process samples for microplastic analysis.“By uncovering yet another potential health concern posed by plastic, our findings highlight the need for stricter regulatory measures to limit the public’s exposure to these substances, which are everywhere in the environment,” said study senior author Vittorio Albergamo, PhD.Albergamo, an assistant professor in the NYU Grossman School of Medicine’s Department of Pediatrics, adds that the research team next plans to examine what the microplastics do in the body and how they might lead to cancer development.A possibility they plan to explore, he notes, is thatcells to form.Albergamo cautions that a larger sample of patients will be needed to confirm the study findings.at some point in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Source-Eurekalert