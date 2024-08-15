About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Microplastic Exposure Linked to Systemic Health

by Karishma Abhishek on Aug 15 2024

SIAT researchers, led by Profs. LI Lei and LIU Chang, have revealed the extensive systemic health effects of microplastic (MP) exposure through studies on fruit flies, as per a study from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), published in Zoological Research (1 Trusted Source
Microplastic exposure disturbs sleep structure, reduces lifespan, and decreases ovary size in Drosophila melanogaster

Go to source).
Plastics, including microplastics, have become pervasive in our environment. According to the United Nations, more than 400 million tons of plastic are produced globally each year, with tens of millions of tons of plastic waste polluting oceans worldwide. Addressing plastic pollution has become a critical global imperative.

Hidden Dangers of Microplastics

In this study, the researchers assessed the systemic toxicity of MPs in fruit flies by concentrating on key aspects of general health, including sleep patterns, lifespan, and fecundity.

The fruit flies were fed diets spiked with two distinct concentrations of MPs: 1×MPs at 0.02 mg/mL and 10×MPs at 0.2 mg/mL. The exposure periods encompassed various developmental stages, spanning from 2 days to 10 weeks.

Experimental results showed that MP exposure led to intestinal damage, disrupted sleep patterns, reduced ovary size, shortened lifespan, and genotoxic effects revealed by RNA-seq analysis.

Moreover, while microplastics did not penetrate the brain or ovaries, transcriptome analysis showed genotoxic effects impacting inflammation, circadian regulation, metabolic processes in the ovary, proteolysis, and carbohydrate metabolism processes in the brain.

"Our research indicates that microplastics pose a comprehensive threat to the health and longevity of organisms, extending far beyond the previously understood organ-specific effects," said Prof. LI and Prof. LIU.

This underscores the urgency of addressing environmental microplastic pollution, given its widespread detrimental impacts on health and ecological systems, LI added.

Reference:
  1. Microplastic exposure disturbs sleep structure, reduces lifespan, and decreases ovary size in Drosophila melanogaster - (https://www.zoores.ac.cn/en/article/doi/10.24272/j.issn.2095-8137.2024.038)


Source-Eurekalert


