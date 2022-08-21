About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Microneedling Proves Effective for Acne Scar Treatment

by Colleen Fleiss on August 21, 2022 at 11:04 PM
Microneedling is more effective for patients with acne scars, stated a new study.

Babar Rao, a professor of dermatology and pathology at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and fellow researchers randomly assigned 60 patients with acne scars and dark skin — Fitzpatrick Skin Phototype IV to VI — to treatment with either 35 percent glycolic acid chemical peels or microneedling, both administered every two weeks for 12 weeks.

Your Pillowcase Might Be Causing Your Acne Breakouts

The state of your pillowcases may affect your acne. The pillowcase on which, you sleep might be the culprit of your failed beauty care regimen. Read this article to know how pillowcases can cause acne.
Microneedling is a cosmetic procedure involving tiny, sterilized needles that pierce the skin to stimulate collagen production and reduce scarring. Chemical peels involve applying a solution to the skin that removes the top layers.

Treatment produced an improvement of two points or more on the Goodman and Baron Scarring Grading System in 33 percent of patients who received chemical peels and 73 percent of patients who underwent microneedling.

"Based on the results of this study, patients whose darker skin precludes the use of stronger chemical peels, which can permanently discolor darker skin, should treat acne scars with microneedling," said Rao, the senior author of the study. "For patients with lighter skin who can use stronger peels without risk of discoloration, chemical peels might still be the best option for some."

Source: Newswise
Acne vulgaris, popularly known as 'pimples' or 'zits' is a skin condition affecting most teenagers.
Acne breakouts affect millions of people worldwide, particularly teenagers. Here's a quiz on some general facts about acne that you should know.
UC San Diego researchers discover a specific antimicrobial skin cell and the role it plays in acne development, which could result in more targeted treatment options
What's New on Medindia
