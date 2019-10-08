medindia

Microneedling can Vanish Your Acne Scars

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 10, 2019 at 3:19 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Acne scars and dark pimple marks can make your complexion look bad and uneven. Microneedling can remove acne scars and make your skin glow.

It turns out creating tiny injuries on your face with needles actually helps decrease the appearance of acne scars.
Microneedling can Vanish Your Acne Scars
Microneedling can Vanish Your Acne Scars

A team of researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) have found that this process, called microneedling, helps rejuvenation and decreases the inflammation and scarring that often plagues those with acne.

Show Full Article


The American Academy of Dermatology reports that acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S., affecting up to 50 million Americans annually. In response to the growing popularity of microneedling, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2018 issued regulations on what is considered a safe, medical grade microneedling device. Even so, concerns about efficacy and safety have been raised over the years.

The research team reviewed all the scientific studies done on microneedling for the treatment of acne scars from 2009 to 2018. They analyzed 33 studies from this 10-year period studying both efficacy of treating acne scarring with microneedling, microneedling in combination with other topical treatments, as well as overall patient satisfaction. Their research found all 33 articles analyzed showed an improvement of acne scar appearance as well as increased patient satisfaction when microneedling was used in combination with another therapy. Also, under the microscope the benefits of microneedling can be observed, including a decrease in inflammatory markers released by cells, and an overall increase in collagen and skin rejuvenating cell markers to help heal scarring.

"While there have been multiple smaller research studies and case reports which have shown the efficacy of microneedling with acne scarring, there has never been any consistent data and no one decided to take a step back, synthesize and look at what the evidence was telling us as a whole," explained corresponding author Neelam Vashi, MD, associate professor of dermatology at BUSM and director of the Boston University Cosmetic and Laser Center at Boston Medical Center.

"With this systematic way of looking at all the data over the past decade, it is clear that microneedling works and helps reduce the appearance of acne scars for patients. Now the next step is to standardize this information and look at better ways to optimize this treatment for our patients."

According to the researchers now that these studies have been reviewed, the gap in the research for microneedling can be addressed including a need for a well-designed randomized controlled trials that compare microneedling to other popular minimally invasive treatments.

"Microneedling works. Now it's time to evaluate how these treatments effect those with darker skin and how we can create strategies that are cost effective for not only the physician providing these services but most importantly for the patients who want solutions to these often debilitating scars."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Top 10 Ways to Clear Acne

Living with acne can be tough, but not anymore. Here we bring you the 10 best ways to deal with acne.

Your Pillowcase Might Be Causing Your Acne Breakouts

The state of your pillowcases may affect your acne. The pillowcase on which, you sleep might be the culprit of your failed beauty care regimen. Read this article to know how pillowcases can cause acne.

Acne

Acne vulgaris, popularly known as 'pimples' or 'zits' is a skin condition affecting most teenagers.

Quiz on Acne

Acne breakouts affect millions of people worldwide, particularly teenagers. Here's a quiz on some general facts about acne that you should know. ...

Blackheads / Comedones

Blackheads or comedones are skin abrasions formed due to clogging of hair follicle with excess sebum. Learn more about its various treatment methods.

Foods That Can Make Skin Oily

Wrong food choices and poor skin care contribute to oily skin and acne. Avoiding foods that secrete excess oil and including nutritious food can improve the skin health.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) or Acne Inversa is severe form of chronic acne of the sweat glands which produce a scent or odor and are located in the armpit, groin or ano-genital area. Although till recently there was no cure but some advances is helping science find a cure for it.

Rashes Symptom Evaluation

The lesions in rashes vary from small skin discolorations to large fluid-filled bullae.

Skin Disease

Skin diseases also known as dermatologic disorders are many in number and so are their causes. The common skin diseases or skin disorders are usually related to the epidermal layer of skin.

Ten Most Common Skin Disorders

Skin problems cause discomfort and embarrassment necessitating effective treatment. Here are 10 common skin disorders including acne, rosacea and skin cancer.

More News on:

Acne Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Skin Disease Rashes Symptom Evaluation Exfoliate Hidradenitis Suppurativa Top 10 Ways to Clear Acne Blackheads / Comedones Ten Most Common Skin Disorders Foods That Can Make Skin Oily 

What's New on Medindia

Blood Test can Detect Antibody Mediated Kidney Rejection in Transplant Recipients

Lipid Profile

Pancreatic Cancer: Bacteria on Tumors affect Immunity and Survival of Patients
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive