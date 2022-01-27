About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More

Microbiome of Mother’s Vagina may Affect Infant Mortality Risk: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on January 27, 2022 at 11:15 PM
Font : A-A+

Microbiome of Mother’s Vagina may Affect Infant Mortality Risk: Study

In pregnant mothers, an unhealthy vaginal microbiome combined with an unhealthy diet contributes to higher infant deaths and altered development in the surviving babies, revealed study.

The researchers offset these deaths from the unhealthy vaginal microbiome by giving the mothers a healthier diet. The researchers say their findings could imply that simple interventions, such as access to a diet rich in fiber-containing fruits and vegetables, may help counteract some of the harmful effects on human babies that an unhealthy microbiome may impart — particularly in vulnerable populations.



Their findings were published in Nature Communications.

When babies pass through the birth canal, they are exposed to their mother's vaginal microbiome, where their skin is coated and they ingest their first microbes outside the sterile womb.

Women with certain chronic diseases, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, and those in low-resourced neighborhoods with limited access to healthcare and nutrition, are more at risk of having an unhealthy vaginal microbiome. These unhealthy vagina microbiomes have too many different kinds of bacteria, viruses, or yeast which, unlike diversity in the gut, is a bad thing in the vagina, increasing the likelihood for infections.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Black women in the U.S. have infant mortality rates 2.3 times higher than white women, and this is independent of education and income levels.

"We know what is healthy for mom is healthy for baby's brain development, and on the flip side stress contributes to disease risk" said Tracy Bale, PhD, Professor of Pharmacology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Director of the Center for Epigenetic Research in Child Health & Brain Development. "We wanted to identify biological factors that predict these negative health outcomes and determine how each one contributes to these inequities in our society."

A few years ago, the Bale laboratory showed that mouse pups delivered by C-section and given vaginal microbiomes from stressed mouse mothers had differences in how their brains developed and how they responded to later stress in their environment compared to those pups given microbiomes from unstressed moms.

Work on the human vaginal microbiome by Jacques Ravel, PhD, Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Genome Sciences, found that human vaginal microbiomes fall into five different groupings based on the resident microbes with four healthy variations, and one 'unhealthy' group.

Dr. Bale's research team wanted to know if this unhealthy vaginal microbiome might affect a baby's development and birth outcomes, similar to their previous mouse studies. They tested this idea by using vaginal microbiome samples from pregnant women in their C-section mouse model. First, they applied either the healthy or unhealthy bacterial samples into the mouse's vagina to recreate the gestational environment.

Then, the pups born via C-section ingested the same vaginal microbiomes mimicking vaginal birth exposure. The researchers investigated which genes were turned on and off in the brains of the pups to see how the mothers' vaginal microbes affected their pups' development. They found these pups had early activation and development of their immune systems.

Next, to more accurately model a vulnerable and low-resourced population, the researchers repeated the study, but added the risk factor of prediabetes and obesity by swapping the pregnant mouse's normally healthy low-fat, high-fiber chow for an unhealthy high-fat, low-fiber diet. Sixty percent of the mouse pups exposed to the human unhealthy microbiomes and fed the unhealthy diet died within 48 hours of delivery. However, with the same microbiome exposure but on a healthy high-fiber diet, the death rate dropped by more than half.

Dr. Bale says that soluble fiber, like that found in fruits and vegetables, ferments in the gut, allowing the bacteria to produce short-chain fatty acids, which are needed for baby's brain development and are also effective anti-inflammatory agents for mom.

"The vaginal microbiome component led to dramatic changes in the brain through fetal immune system development, and it appears that this overactive immune system seems to up the risk for infant mortality," said Dr. Bale. "In humans we had observed these associations with unhealthy vaginal microbiomes, but now our work is allowing us to make these connections and to identify the mechanisms that ultimately affect pregnancy outcomes, perhaps as novel biomarkers that could be used in identifying women at risk."

Dean E. Albert Reece, MD, PhD, MBA, Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs, University of Maryland Baltimore, and the John Z. and Akiko K. Bowers Distinguished Professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said, "These studies help to set the stage for what interventions may be tested to improve the health and wellness and reduce infant mortality rates, particularly in our most vulnerable populations."

Source: Eurekalert
<< Osteoarthritis Pain Pathway Identified
New Screening Method Answers Why Alzheimer's Drugs Fail >>

News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
Menstrual Disorders
Menstrual Disorders
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
Coffee May Help You Fight Endometrial Cancer
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Persistent Sexual Arousal Syndrome Hormone Replacement Therapy 

Recommended Reading
Pregnancy
Pregnancy
Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd ......
Vaginal Condition Bacterial Vaginosis Could Lead to Cesarean Section
Vaginal Condition Bacterial Vaginosis Could Lead to Cesarean Section
In pregnancy the degree of bacterial imbalance (bacterial vaginosis) is associated with whether ......
Is Vaginal Delivery a High-Risk Setting for COVID-19 Transmission?
Is Vaginal Delivery a High-Risk Setting for COVID-19 Transmission?
Vaginal delivery is considered as a high-risk medical procedure for airborne COVID-19 transmission, ...
Vaginal Ring Holds Potential in Preventing HIV and Pregnancy
Vaginal Ring Holds Potential in Preventing HIV and Pregnancy
Results of second early phase study of the ring containing Dapivirine and a contraceptive are ......
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an ‘oasis in the desert’ for women in the throes of .....
Persistent Sexual Arousal Syndrome
Persistent Sexual Arousal Syndrome
Persistent sexual arousal syndrome (PSAS) relates to women''s sexual health where women experience u...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)