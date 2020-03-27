Microbiome may Hold the Answer to Detecting HPV-infected Women at Risk for Pre-cancer

HPV infection is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections and the causal agent of cervical cancer. But it is still not clear why only a small proportion of high-risk HPV infections progress to cervical cancer. To investigate the potential role of the cervicovaginal microbiome, Burk, Usyk and their collaborators evaluated cervical samples from 273 women who had high-risk HPV infection and were participating in the Costa Rica HPV Vaccine Trial.
They found that the abundance of Lactobacillus iners
was associated with clearance of high-risk HPV infections. By contrast, Gardnerella
bacteria were the dominant biomarker for progression of a high-risk HPV.
Additional analyses revealed that the effect of Gardnerella
is mediated by increased cervicovaginal bacterial diversity directly preceding the progression of a persistent infection to precancer.
The findings suggest that monitoring the presence of Gardnerella
and the subsequent elevation in microbial diversity could be used to identify women with persistent high-risk HPV infection at risk for progression to precancer. If future studies support a causal role of the cervicovaginal microbiome and disease progression, then it might be possible to manipulate the cervicovaginal microbiome in a manner to activate a local immune response and prevent disease progression.
The authors add, "The investigators prospectively demonstrate that progression of a persistent high-risk HPV infection to cervical precancer is in part explained by unique features of the cervicovaginal microbiota."
Source: Eurekalert