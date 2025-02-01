About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Microbial Marvels: How Tiny Organisms Clean Our Air

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 1 2025 3:34 PM

Tiny microbes are air-cleaning superheroes! Learn how these organisms help detoxify our atmosphere.

Australian researchers uncover how microbes consume large amounts of carbon monoxide (CO), aiding in reducing levels of this harmful gas.
The latest study led by Monash University researchers showed that microbes consume CO present in the atmosphere by using a special enzyme, called the CO dehydrogenase. This enzyme helps them to extract energy from this universally present but highly toxic gas. The study, published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology, reveals how this enzyme extracted atmospheric CO and powered cells.

Soil Microbes Fight Pollution

“This enzyme is used by trillions of microbes in our soils and waters. These microbes consume CO for their own survival, but in the process inadvertently help us,” said Ashleigh Kropp, from the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute’s (BDI). Dr David Gillett, from the varsity showed that the microbes help clean our atmosphere as well as counteracts air pollution -- a known killer.

The findings highlight the essential role played by microbes in both human and planetary health. “Yet, because they’re invisible and often misunderstood, their contributions frequently go unnoticed,” said the researchers.

They noted that microbes were a big reason why air was breathable. “They make half the oxygen we breathe and detoxify various pollutants like CO. It’s crucial we better understand and appreciate how they support our own survival”.

Another recent study by Finnish researchers showed microbes deep within Arctic Sea yield promising prospects for antibiotics.

Source-IANS
