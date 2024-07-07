Mice With Humanized Immune Systems Offer New Hope



‘TruHuX (truly human) mice offer a platform for studying the human #immunesystem, developing human vaccines, and testing #therapeutics.’

Humanized Mouse Model Developed

A humanized mouse that mounts mature class-switched, hypermutated and neutralizing antibody responses - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41590-024-01880-3)

A groundbreaking mice model featuring a fully functional human immune system and a microbiome similar to humans has demonstrated the ability to generate targeted antibody responses effectively. ( )To date, researchers have not developed a fully functional human immune system, but only those with a brief lifespan that do not mount efficient immune responses, making them unsuitable for the development of in vivo human immunotherapies, human disease modelling, or human vaccine development.Developed by scientists at The University of Texas in the US, the new model will overcome limitations of currently available in vivo human models and is a breakthrough for biomedical research and promises new insight into immunotherapy development and disease modelling.Detailed in the journalthe new humanised mice, called TruHuX (for truly human, or THX), possess a fully developed and fully functional human immune system, including lymph nodes, germinal centres, thymus human epithelial cells, human T and B lymphocytes, memory B lymphocytes, and plasma cells making highly specific antibody and autoantibodies identical to those of humans.THX mice mount mature neutralizing antibody responses to Salmonella Typhimurium and SARS-CoV-2 virus Spike S1 RBD after vaccination with Salmonella flagellin and the Pfizer Covid-19 mRNA vaccine, respectively. It is also amenable to developing full-fledged systemic lupus autoimmunity after an injection of pristane -- an oil that triggers an inflammatory response.They do this "by critically leveraging estrogen activity to support human stem cell and human immune cell differentiation and antibody responses", said Paolo Casali, Professor at the University of Texas School of Medicine in San Antonio, US.Source-IANS