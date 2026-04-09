MethylScan: The $20 Blood Test Revolutionizing Cancer Detection

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#MethylScan is a breakthrough $20 blood test. Using DNA fragments, it acts as a health radar to detect #lung and #ovariancancers, plus #livercirrhosis, from one sample. Affordable early detection is here! #healthtech #cancerdiagnosis #DNAmethylation #cancerdetection #lungcancerdetection #liverhealth #liquidbiopsy #hepatology #oncology #womenshealth #lunghealth