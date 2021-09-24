Methamphetamine Overdose Escalates the Risks and Deaths in the U.S.

Deaths associated with Methamphetamine-overdose are nearly tripled between 2015 to 2019, as per a study "Trends in methamphetamine use, use disorder, and related overdose deaths among adults in the United States", at the National Institute On Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health, published in JAMA Psychiatry.



It is estimated that more than 93,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2020 - the largest one-year increase in overdose deaths ever recorded as per provisional data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.