by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  June 26, 2020 at 4:06 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Metformin Reduces COVID-19 Related Deaths in Diabetic Women
Metformin reduces mortality in women infected with COVID-19 by reducing the level of inflammatory mediator called TNF-alpha. This in turn reduces the inflammatory response in the body, inflammation and subsequent cytokine storm.

According to researchers from the University of Minnesota, metformin, which is an oral anti-diabetic drug, reduces the risk of death in women infected with COVID-19. Metformin works by inhibiting the mast cell activation, that are immune system cells released during an allergic response in he body. SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers mast cells response leading to increased generation of TNF alpha, thereby causing subsequent cytokine storm, which is the main cause of fatality in COVID-19 infection.

Metformin


Metformin is antihyperglycemic drug, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. It was originally developed to treat influenza and reducing blood sugar levels, was seen as a side-effect of the drug. It works by reducing both basal and post-prandial (after food) blood sugar levels. A previous study in Wuhan, China had stated that metformin reduces mortality in COVID-19 patients.

Metformin works by reducing the absorption of glucose from food. It also phosphorylates or adds a phosphorous group to the liver enzyme AMP-activated protein kinase, which increases use of glucose my muscles and reduces glucose production. Another benefit of metformin is that it helps over weight or obese people lose weight irrespective of their diabetic profile.

Some side effects of metformin include heartburn, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, bloating, gas, stomach and muscle pain. It can sometimes case a fatal condition called lactic acidosis which is the build up of lactic acid in the body causing abdominal pain, muscle pain and respiratory distress. It is contraindicated to use in people with renal impairment, who have diabetic ketoacidosis or who are allergic to the drug.

How Does Metformin Affects SARS-Cov-2?

COVID-19 mortality occurs mainly due to respiratory failure arising from acute lung injury or severe respiratory distress. These conditions cause fluid leakage in lungs. This makes breathing difficult resulting in hypoxemia or low blood oxygen levels. If enough oxygen is not circulated in the body, it leads to organ damage.

SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, penetrates into the cells by binding to the ACE-2 receptors present on their surface. When the virus enters the cell, it reduces the expression of ACE-2, increasing inflammation. Faulty ACE-2 is responsible for acute lung injury by the process called autophagy through the AMPK/mTOR pathway, where the body clears out extra or damaged cells and organelles.

Metformin activates the AMPK pathway which increases the expression of ACE-2 and makes it more stable by phosphorylating it. This phosphorylation makes ACE-2 receptors on the cell surface unable to bind with COVID-19 virus. Metformin also reduces the harmful effects of inflammation of the lungs and heart, preventing fatality.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Metformin - Diabetes Drug with New Therapeutic Uses
Metformin, a century old anti-diabetic drug used commonly to bring down blood sugar levels has other therapeutic uses like treating PCOS, aging and obesity.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes screening is done using blood tests like fasting blood sugar and hemoglobin A1c levels. Diabetes affects 8.3% Americans and about 10% Indians.
READ MORE
Recent Approaches in Hypertension and Diabetes
Hypertension is defined as blood pressure is greater than equal to 140/90 mm Hg. Diabetes mellitus is a group of metabolic disorders characterized by increased blood sugar.
READ MORE
Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar
The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of glucose that binds to hemoglobin over a period of 3 months
READ MORE
Diabetes - Foot Care
Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Diabetes in Pets
Pets like cats and dogs suffer from diabetes, which is similar to that in humans. It is treated with insulin injections.
READ MORE
Diabetic Kidney Disease
Diabetic nephropathy refers to kidney damage due very high levels of blood sugar levels in diabetics.
READ MORE
Diet Guidelines for Healthy Snacking
Due to busy lifestyles, food holds the least amount of importance for many of us. Healthy snacking is not as simple as it sounds. It involves thorough understanding of what, when and how to eat.
READ MORE
Glycemic Index
GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they affect blood glucose levels, by comparing them to glucose.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Type 2 Diabetes
Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Diabetes and ExercisePregnancy and ComplicationsGlycemic IndexType 2 DiabetesDecoding HbA1c Test for Blood SugarDiabetes - Foot CareDiet Guidelines for Healthy SnackingDiabetic Kidney DiseaseDiabetes in Pets