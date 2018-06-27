medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diabetes News

Metformin may Not Work on Youth With Type-2 Diabetes

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 27, 2018 at 7:57 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Among youths with a recent-onset type 2 diabetes or impaired glucose tolerance, neither initial treatment with long-acting insulin followed by the drug metformin, nor metformin alone can preserve the body's ability to make insulin.
Metformin may Not Work on Youth With Type-2 Diabetes
Metformin may Not Work on Youth With Type-2 Diabetes

The results come from a study of 91 youth ages 10-19, part of the larger Restoring Insulin Secretion (RISE) study. To determine if early, aggressive treatment would improve outcomes, participants at four study sites were randomly assigned to one of two treatment groups. The first received three months of glargine, a long-acting insulin, followed by nine months of metformin. The second received only metformin for 12 months. Participants were then monitored for three more months after treatment ended. RISE was funded primarily by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) of the National Institutes of Health.

The RISE Pediatric Medication Study found that beta cell function, key to the body's ability to make and release insulin, declined in both groups during treatment and worsened after treatment ended. An earlier NIH-funded study also found that type 2 diabetes progresses more rapidly in youth than previously reported in adults despite comparable treatment.

"Only two drugs are currently approved for youth with type 2 diabetes, and we were disheartened to find that neither effectively slows disease progression," said Dr. Ellen Leschek, project scientist for the RISE Consortium and program director in NIDDK's Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases. "Type 2 diabetes in youth has grown with the obesity epidemic, and we need treatments that work for kids. It's clear from this study and others that type 2 diabetes in youth is more aggressive than in adults."

The results were published concurrently in Diabetes Care with two other manuscripts that compared participants of the pediatric trial with their adult counterparts in two other RISE trials. Using baseline assessments, RISE researchers found that the youth had more insulin resistance and other signs of disease progression than their adult counterparts at the same stage in the disease, results consistent with other earlier studies. As well, the pediatric group at baseline responded to the severe insulin resistance with a greater insulin response than adults, potentially a reason for the youth's more rapid loss of beta cell function.

While the RISE pediatric group's treatments did not preserve or improve beta cell function, results showed modest improvement in blood glucose with metformin in both groups.

"Metformin is still a useful method to lower the blood glucose levels of youth with type 2 diabetes, but metformin alone is not a long-term solution for many youth," said Dr. Kristen Nadeau, principal investigator of the RISE Pediatric Medication Study and professor of pediatric endocrinology at the University of Colorado, Anschutz Medical Campus. "As RISE shows, there is an urgent and growing need for more research to find options to adequately slow or prevent progression of type 2 diabetes in youth."

The longer a person has type 2 diabetes, the greater the likelihood of developing complications including heart, kidney, eye, and nerve diseases, making it critical for young people with type 2 diabetes to quickly achieve and sustain control of their blood glucose. However, because type 2 diabetes has historically been an adult condition, information about how to effectively treat youth is limited, and pediatric diabetes experts have had to rely on best practices for adult treatment - an imperfect translation given the differences in physiology between the groups.

"Our understanding of how type 2 diabetes affects youth is still maturing, and we must continue to explore treatments to ensure that these young people can live long, healthy lives," said NIDDK Director Dr. Griffin P. Rodgers. "These results give us another piece of the puzzle to find which therapies will treat youth with type 2 diabetes."

The RISE Consortium comprises three trials, all using similar assessments to measure results, to be compared with one another when all trials of the study are completed. The goal of RISE is to find ways to reverse or slow the loss of insulin production and insulin release, so people at risk for type 2 diabetes or recently diagnosed with the disease can stay healthier longer.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes Insipidus

Diabetes Insipidus

Diabetes insipidus is caused by a deficiency in the antidiuretic hormone or due to kidney defects. The kidneys fail to retain water in the body leading to excessive urination and thirst.

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Diabetes and Dental Health

Diabetes and Dental Health

Diabetes predisposes patients to oral and gum diseases like periodontitis, dental caries, oral thrush. Tight diabetes control is the key to prevent gum problems.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Silent Killer Diseases 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

E. coli Infection / Escherichia Coli Infection

E. coli Infection / Escherichia Coli Infection

E. coli is a type of gram negative bacteria that lives in the gastrointestinal tract of people and ...

 Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema / Fat Disorder

Lipedema is a fat disorder with abnormal and irregular deposits of fat in tissues just underneath ...

 Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia is a condition characterized by high blood nitrogen levels, leading to acute renal ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...