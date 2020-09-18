by Poojitha Shekar on  September 18, 2020 at 3:34 PM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Metformin for Type-2 Diabetes Patients or Not?
Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have now identified biomarkers that can show in advance how the patients will respond to metformin treatment via a simple blood test.

Metformin is a first-line drug that can reduce blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes patients. Some of the patients experience severe side effects and others do not respond to metformin treatment and hence, some patients stop the medication.

"Our study constitutes an important step towards the goal of personalized care for diabetes patients because it can contribute to ensuring that the right person receives the right care as soon as there is a diagnosis," says Charlotte Ling, professor of epigenetics at Lund University, who led the study.


Elevated blood sugar levels may lead to a risk of complications if it takes a long time for the patient to receive the correct treatment.

Around 30 per cent of the type-2 diabetes patients do not respond to metformin and should be given another drug right from the start.

One third of the patients medicated with metformin experience side effects usually in the form of gastrointestinal difficulties such as nausea, stomach pain and diarrhoea.

The study is the first pharmacoepigenetic study in diabetes in which researchers have studied how epigenetic factors, such as DNA methylation (see fact box), can be used as biomarkers to predict the effect of a drug.

"To a certain extent, pharmacoepigenetics has been used within cancer care to predict how a person will respond to a treatment, however, it has never been done in diabetes care before", says Charlotte Ling.

Researchers have examined the DNA methylations, in blood from individuals diagnosed with diabetes before they had even started taking metformin treatment.

During the follow-up a year later, the researchers found that the patients had benefited from the treatment with lower blood sugar levels and had even suffered from side effects. "By compiling the responses, we have found biomarkers that can identify already at diagnosis of diabetes which patients will benefit from and tolerate metformin, which will advance personalised therapy in type 2 diabetes", says the study's first author Sonia García-Calzón.

Further, the researchers are planning for a new clinical study in which they will repeat the study with a larger patient group - 1000 patients will be invited to participate from all around the world.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Metformin - Diabetes Drug with New Therapeutic Uses
Metformin, a century old anti-diabetic drug used commonly to bring down blood sugar levels has other therapeutic uses like treating PCOS, aging and obesity.
READ MORE
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.
READ MORE
Diabetes
A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.
READ MORE
Diabetic Retinopathy
The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.
READ MORE
Insulin Delivery Devices
Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetesDiabetic DietDiabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Amoebic DysenteryInsulin Delivery DevicesDiabetes and ExerciseStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineStress and the Gender Divide