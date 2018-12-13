A Next-Generation Copy Number Alteration (NG-CNA) assay has been developed that can analyze small amounts of material to estimate metastatic risk in prostate cancer patients, reveals a new study.

Metastasis Risk in Prostate Cancer Patients can be Predicted Faster: Here's How

For men newly diagnosed with prostate cancer or patients previously treated, the risk of metastasis is a crucial determinant of whether to choose conservative management or undergo further treatment. For prostate as well as other cancers, primary tumor growth or spread is driven by amplifications or deletions of portions of the genome known asA report indescribes a new assay to assess CNAs that is cheaper, faster, reproducible, and requires less tissue than other diagnostic techniques and has the potential to significantly enhance prostate cancer evaluation.Metastases occur in approximately 16 percent of prostate cancers and account for 8 percent of all male cancer deaths. Accurate prediction at the time of diagnosis can identify men at risk for metastasis who would benefit from aggressive therapy.explained lead investigator Harry Ostrer, MD, of the Department of Pathology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY, USA.The NG-CNA assay is a targeted amplification sequencing technique that is able to analyze 902 genomic sites belonging to 194 genomic regions. Compared to array comparative genomic hybridization array (CGH), NG-CNA can process samples faster and decrease the cost per sample.said Dr. Ostrer.In fact, "massively multiplexed assays, like the NG-CNA assay, provide an entry into personalized medicine applications at a fraction of the cost of traditional whole genome sequencing approaches," added first author Viacheslav Fofanov, PhD, of the School of Informatics, Computing, and Cyber Systems, Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, AZ, USA.Another practical advantage of NG-CNA is that the results are easier to decipher than whole genome sequencing.Samples evaluated with the NG-CNA assay also require less data storage than whole genome sequencing.added Dr. Ostrer.A further benefit of the NG-CNA assay is that it can process smaller amounts of material (as low as 12.5 ng) than required by other techniques, allowing cell lines, surgical samples, and biopsies to be analyzed. The CNA approach also provides a single platform onto which other sequencing tests, such as companion diagnostic tests, can be incorporated.In previous work, the researchers developed the metastatic potential score (MPS) as an indicator of metastatic potential, using data from other measurement techniques. They found the MPS to be highly predictive of prostate cancer, triple negative breast cancer, and lung adenocarcinoma metastases. In the current investigation, NG-CNA assay data were used to compute the MPS in 70 prostate cancer surgical research samples with known clinical outcomes, and the results were highly correlated with that of the Oncoscan CNV assay.In a separate group, clinical and analytical validity was found between surgical samples and matched biopsies run exclusively on the NG-CNA platform. An MPS threshold of 0.99 delineated high risk from low risk tumors.said Dr. Ostrer.Source: Eurekalert