medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Men´s Health News

Metastasis Risk in Prostate Cancer Patients can be Predicted Faster: Here's How

by Hannah Joy on  December 13, 2018 at 5:06 PM Men´s Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A Next-Generation Copy Number Alteration (NG-CNA) assay has been developed that can analyze small amounts of material to estimate metastatic risk in prostate cancer patients, reveals a new study.
Metastasis Risk in Prostate Cancer Patients can be Predicted Faster: Here's How
Metastasis Risk in Prostate Cancer Patients can be Predicted Faster: Here's How

For men newly diagnosed with prostate cancer or patients previously treated, the risk of metastasis is a crucial determinant of whether to choose conservative management or undergo further treatment. For prostate as well as other cancers, primary tumor growth or spread is driven by amplifications or deletions of portions of the genome known as copy number alterations (CNAs).

A report in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics describes a new assay to assess CNAs that is cheaper, faster, reproducible, and requires less tissue than other diagnostic techniques and has the potential to significantly enhance prostate cancer evaluation.

Metastases occur in approximately 16 percent of prostate cancers and account for 8 percent of all male cancer deaths. Accurate prediction at the time of diagnosis can identify men at risk for metastasis who would benefit from aggressive therapy.

Detection of CNAs in prostate tissue or blood can provide an indication whether previously diagnosed disease has progressed. The amplified and deleted genes represent novel targets for treating aggressive prostate cancer.

"We have demonstrated that CNAs can be detected rapidly and accurately with the new Next-Generation Copy Number Alteration (NG-CNA) assay. The impact of this information is two-fold: to assure aggressive therapy at the time of diagnosis for men with metastasis-prone disease and provide a rationale for active surveillance (and not overtreatment) for men with indolent disease," explained lead investigator Harry Ostrer, MD, of the Department of Pathology, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY, USA.

The NG-CNA assay is a targeted amplification sequencing technique that is able to analyze 902 genomic sites belonging to 194 genomic regions. Compared to array comparative genomic hybridization array (CGH), NG-CNA can process samples faster and decrease the cost per sample.

"For example, with NG-CNA the cost of DNA extraction, library preparation, and sequencing reagents can be $20 to $40 per sample, compared to nearly $1000 for whole genome sequencing," said Dr. Ostrer.

In fact, "massively multiplexed assays, like the NG-CNA assay, provide an entry into personalized medicine applications at a fraction of the cost of traditional whole genome sequencing approaches," added first author Viacheslav Fofanov, PhD, of the School of Informatics, Computing, and Cyber Systems, Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, AZ, USA.

Another practical advantage of NG-CNA is that the results are easier to decipher than whole genome sequencing. The new assay allows hundreds to thousands of samples to be processed in a single run, with a typical turn-around time of 36 hours. Samples evaluated with the NG-CNA assay also require less data storage than whole genome sequencing.

"This allows our approach to move from large reference laboratories to smaller, more resource-constrained independent laboratories as needed," added Dr. Ostrer.

A further benefit of the NG-CNA assay is that it can process smaller amounts of material (as low as 12.5 ng) than required by other techniques, allowing cell lines, surgical samples, and biopsies to be analyzed. The CNA approach also provides a single platform onto which other sequencing tests, such as companion diagnostic tests, can be incorporated.

In previous work, the researchers developed the metastatic potential score (MPS) as an indicator of metastatic potential, using data from other measurement techniques. They found the MPS to be highly predictive of prostate cancer, triple negative breast cancer, and lung adenocarcinoma metastases. In the current investigation, NG-CNA assay data were used to compute the MPS in 70 prostate cancer surgical research samples with known clinical outcomes, and the results were highly correlated with that of the Oncoscan CNV assay.

In a separate group, clinical and analytical validity was found between surgical samples and matched biopsies run exclusively on the NG-CNA platform. An MPS threshold of 0.99 delineated high risk from low risk tumors.

"We believe the addition of the NG-CNA assay onto a standard cancer gene testing platform will augment personalized medicine by identifying aggressive tumors and genetic mutations that are predictors of response to targeted therapies," said Dr. Ostrer.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

Learn about two different types of brachytherapy used for treating prostate cancer. Get information on the latest advances in the field.

Decipher Test for Prostate Cancer

Decipher test a genomic test for prostate cancer that determines the aggressiveness of the cancer and helps in planning the treatment course for the cancer.

Drugs for Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the main cause of cancer death in men. One of the treatment method includes prescribing chemotherapeutic or hormonal drugs. These are prescribed depending on the type and stage of cancer.

External Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer

In depth information about various types of external beam radiotherapy for treatment of prostate cancer. Radiotherapy is an alternative to surgical treatment such as radical prostatectomy.

Nutrition All Men Need

Everyone requires good nutrition, be it man, woman, child or elderly. However, nutrition that men need differs slightly from that required by women. Find out how …

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, cryosurgery or biologic therapy.

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is commonly used to diagnose prostate cancer.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Prostate Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Trans-Urethral Resection of the Prostate Prostate Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA] Nutrition All Men Need 

What's New on Medindia

Radioisotope Scan

Cosmetic Surgery and the Risk Factors

Parental Tips to Raise Your Child Right
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive