About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Metastasis in Breast Cancer may Pave Way for New Cancer Therapies

by Karishma Abhishek on January 15, 2022 at 11:44 PM
Font : A-A+

Metastasis in Breast Cancer may Pave Way for New Cancer Therapies

Metastasis of breast cancer may be explained by metabolic vulnerabilities as per a study at the UT Southwestern Medical Center, published in Cell Metabolism.

Metabolic differences could explain why some metastatic breast cancer cells rapidly generate tumors after migrating from primary tumors to the brain, while others linger for months or years before forming these secondary tumors.

Advertisement


"Brain metastasis is a major problem for breast cancer patients, and most of the treatments that we have are not that effective. We have identified unique features of metastatic breast cancer cells that could serve as new targets," said Srinivas Malladi, Ph.D., assistant professor of pathology and member of the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, who co-led the study with Pravat Kumar Parida, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow in the Malladi lab.

The brain is a common site for breast cancer metastasis, particularly for patients with a subtype of this disease known as HER2+. About half of patients with HER2+ breast cancers develop secondary tumors at some point after their primary tumor is diagnosed, Dr. Malladi explained, a phenomenon known as metachronous brain metastasis (M-BM).
Advertisement

Synchronous brain metastasis (S-BM), when secondary brain tumors are diagnosed at the same time as the primary breast tumor, are rarer - but patients with S-BM have a far worse prognosis, with a median overall survival of just six months after diagnosis.

HER2+ breast cancer patients with latent brain metastatic cells (Lat) are asymptomatic and likely to develop M-BM over variable lengths of time.

Using an animal model developed in the Malladi lab, Drs. Malladi, Parida, and their colleagues found significant differences in the metabolism of these different types of brain metastatic cells.

For example, while S-BM cells used glucose as a primary fuel source, M-BM and Lat cells used a related sugar called glutamine. Also, Lat cells secreted less lactate, a form of lactic acid, than M-BM and S-BM cells.

Lactate helps M-BM and S-BM cells to evade innate immune surveillance and hence can promote tumor survival.

Additionally, the researchers discovered higher amounts of a protein known as xCT, which mediates oxidative stress, in the M-BM and Lat cells compared to S-BM. Stemming the activity of this protein using genetic techniques and chemical inhibitors significantly reduced the metastatic activity of M-BM and Lat cells and made them more vulnerable to drugs that target HER2+ cells.

Dr. Malladi noted that the differences identified in the study suggest potential targets to attack brain metastasis in breast cancers and potentially other types of malignancies.

Because an xCT inhibitor is already being tested in clinical trials for multiple myeloma, he added, its use could represent a particularly promising strategy for attacking metabolic vulnerabilities of brain metastases.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Scientists Discover the Mechanism Behind a Rare Disorder
Negative Perceptions of Aging may Affect Physical Health >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
FODMAP Diet: A Beginner's Guide
Smallpox
Smallpox
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Breasts - Structures and Types 

Recommended Reading
Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination
Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination
Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer ......
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and lifestyle ...
Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Triple-negative breast cancers are ER negative, PR negative, and lack overexpression of HER-2. They ...
Breast Biopsy
Breast Biopsy
Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or .....
Breasts - Structures and Types
Breasts - Structures and Types
Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its ......
Mastitis
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the ...
Pagets disease of the breast
Pagets disease of the breast
A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, dete...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...
Women and Cancer
Women and Cancer
Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of l...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close